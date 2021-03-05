Yoga pose is Guinness World Record

Mr Venkadasamy Jayaseelan standing in the tree pose before the four witnesses and timekeepers at the Vyasa Yoga Centre on Nov 4 last year. PHOTO: VYASA YOGA CENTRE

K. JANARTHANAN

The mental agony experienced by migrant workers when they were confined to their dormitories during the circuit breaker last year triggered a feeling of empathy in Mr Venkadasamy Jayaseelan.

He decided that he must do something to lift their mood with regard to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

The 39-year-old, who hails from Tamil Nadu in India and is a safety officer at a construction site, felt that yoga could help reduce their anxiety and fear.

He had been learning the ancient Indian practice for nine years and knew it was effective in calming the mind and body.

To make the migrant workers aware of yoga's healthy benefits, he decided to stand in the vrikshasana, or tree, pose at the Vyasa Yoga Centre in Tessensohn Road on Nov 4 last year.

The 1hr 12min 59.84sec effort later found an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records.

A video of the feat, performed in the presence of four witnesses, was sent to the Guinness records committee.

On Dec 26 last year Mr Jayaseelan received a certificate confirming his record.

The Guinness World Records website commended his achievement and mentioned that the "popular record has been broken three times in 18 months".

The previous record belonged to India's Sanat Rath, who held the pose for 1hr 6min 55sec in October last year.

Yoga trainer Rita Jain was among those present at Mr Jayaseelan's record-breaking feat. "Along with me, a lawyer and two sports coaches acted as witnesses and timekeepers," she said, adding that there was a celebratory mood after Mr Jayaseelan fell to the ground after setting the record.

Mr Sumit Chatterjee, a physical education teacher from Global Indian International School who was also present, said: "He managed to hold the vrikshasana steadily without issues."

Mr Jayaseelan, a native of Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu, has been working in Singapore for the past 13 years.

He started learning yoga nine years ago through video recordings from his brother in India.

His daily routine consists of the surya namaskar (sun salutation) and meditation, taught by the Art of Living Foundation.

Mr Jayaseelan, who knows more than 20 asanas (yoga body postures) said that, after reading a story about the legendary sage Bhagiratha who practised vrikshasana for a long time, he was inspired to adopt the same pose for his world record.

"Other than increasing the time for the asana little by little over six months, I did not do much training," he said.

His brother V. Jayakumar told tabla! from Chennai in India that he was proud of his brother's achievement and hopes that more people will be inspired to take up yoga as a lifestyle.

Mr Jayaseelan said that no one should consider yoga difficult. "There is no pain involved if yoga is done correctly," he said.

He added that, before starting to practise yoga, he was often lazy, preferring to smoke and eat fried food. After constant practice, he turned vegetarian three years ago.

"Thanks to yoga, I feel much younger now, compared to when I was 30," said the father of a seven-year-old girl.

