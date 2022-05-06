Young author inspires others to write

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Eleven-year-old author Shriya Asha Sharma (left) recently spoke about the motivation and challenges she faced in writing her debut book Unicorn Adventures: The Dark Forest at an event organised by the National Library Board (NLB).

The Canadian International School (Lakeside campus) student also shared insights and tips on book-writing and dwelt on how other children could embark on a writing journey.

"I touched on how aspiring authors should talk to someone who understands their book and who can help them structure their ideas," she said.

"Essentially, when writing a book, it is important to have a proofreader you can bounce ideas off. I encouraged young writers to enjoy the writing journey and try to write on a daily basis.

"They should write about things they believe in or are passionate about. Short stories are a good way to hone your writing skills and an ideal route to get your book published."

The event concluded with Shriya inviting the attendees to create their own unicorn character and give it super power.

"It was a good event and well-presented by Shriya, who motivated youngsters to pick up the pen and start writing," said former national cricket team captain Chetan Suryavanshi.

Grade 6 CIS student Kyra Jolly said: "The talk was very interesting. It was inspiring to see how someone my age would tackle the complex process of writing a book."

Inspirational speaker and author Vijay Santanam said he was "inspired by the confidence and imagination of such a young author".

Copies of Unicorn Adventures: The Dark Forest were sold after the event. Shriya is donating all proceeds from the sales of the book to The Singapore Children's Society.

"When I started on this book-writing journey, I became more aware of children around the world who didn't know how to read because they had no access to education," she said.

"I decided that the profits from my book would go to a charity that supports underprivileged children's education.

"I wrote my book in a way that makes it an easy and enjoyable read for both children and adults."

Shriya said the thought of writing hit her when she was studying at the American International School in Guangzhou, China, a few years ago.

"I was talking to my father about a story idea I had and he encouraged me to pen my thoughts," she said.

"When I started writing, I didn't think that we could get the book published. But as I kept working, the story took shape and became a proper book. What seems like a big step for me was actually a series of small steps."

Magic and mystery, which fascinate Shriya, form the theme of the book. The story is set in the magical land of Unitopia and follows the adventure of unicorn friends Miso, Milky and Mocha.

Each has a special skill and their adventure requires them to use their combined skills and smarts to overcome the challenges in the cursed dark forest.

"In the process of writing this book, I became systematic and was able to organise my thoughts into words," said Shriya, who was introduced to creative writing by her grade 4 teacher at the American International School.

"My love for reading taught me how to express ideas and situations with descriptive words - and as I was searching for better ways to make the point, my vocabulary also improved.

"My takeaway from this journey is that even if a project seems complex, just taking small steps regularly will help to get it done. This means that one should not be scared to take on challenges because, with consistent effort, most challenges can be solved.

"I urge young writers to keep reading and to write about things they believe in or are passionate about. Short stories are a good way to practise your writing."

santosh@sph.com.sg

Unicorn Adventures: The Dark Forest ($16), published by Kitaab International, can be bought at Kinokuniya, Kitaab Store (kitaabstore.myshopmatic.com/products/unicornadventures-darkforest) and Amazon (www.amazon.sg/Unicorn-Adventures-Shriya-Asha-Sharma/dp/9811494959).