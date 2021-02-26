Youths develop socially relevant enterprises

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan presenting a trophy to a member of team UVtensils. Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman T. Chandroo is on the right. PHOTO: SICCI

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Six teams were picked as winners of CATALYSE 2020: Startup with a Heart, an initiative by a consortium of Indian community organisations to instil an entrepreneurship culture in youths, specifically Indian.

The six-month training and mentorship programme was jointly conducted by the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), People's Association Indian Activity Executive Committees Council (Narpani Pearavai) Youth Wing, Sinda Youth Club, Tamils Representative Council Youth Wing and Young Sikh Association. It attracted 150 youths in the age groups 12 to 17 and 18 and above.

They attended workshops and masterclasses, which equipped them with business skills, and the ability to turn ideas into action plans, build social enterprises and create meaningful partnerships.

The participants were then divided into 16 teams and had to pitch their ideas to renowned judges.

This was followed by an e-conference on Dec 20 that featured Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry of Transport, as the keynote speaker and panellists, mentors and participants discussing about start-ups and social enterprises.

The winners were subsequently evaluated and awarded prizes at a ceremony last Saturday at the GIIS SMART Campus in Punggol.

S.A.N Enterprise, Team Invincibles and Sustainable Farmers were the winners in the 12-17 category, while UVtensils, My Bionic Bear and Hearty Spices took the honours in the 18 and above category.

"The CATALYSE programme helped us get feedback from the judges and move in the right direction," said Senthilkumar Subramanian, 29, whose team Hearty Spices sells a Turmeric Latte Mix, laced with seven traditional spices, at NTUC FairPrice at Parkway Parade.

"We are trying to create awareness about our product and increase sales. Participation in CATALYSE gave us the confidence to improve our plan and formulate clearly what we need to do in future."

Tanmay Rai, 13, a Grade 8 student at SJI International, said participation in CATALYSE helped his Team Invincibles sharpen their plan to buy computer parts from suppliers and build customised gaming PCs for consumers at flat and easy-to-understand prices.

"We just need $10,000 to get started and there are several people ready to invest in our project," he said. "With the training and advice we got, we hope to get started in June and become self-sustainable by the end of the year."

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, who gave out the prizes, congratulated the winners for their innovative business ideas.

He said: "Innovation and entrepreneurship will play a critical role in driving Singapore's growth and ensuring that we remain at the forefront of global competitiveness. To achieve this, it is important for our youths to cultivate a keen entrepreneurial mindset.

"This is the fundamental basis for Singapore to continue creating generations of businesses and enable Singapore to thrive."

SICCI chairman T. Chandroo said the chamber will provide entrepreneurial guidance to the 16 teams and help them pitch for potential investors.

"Some of the ideas are very creative," he said. "If they can be translated into dollars, why not? At SICCI we have the Aspiring Entrepreneur Network which will guide them to find investors.

"As long as they have the entrepreneurship spirit in them, we will help them. I would like to see more Indian youths take up entrepreneurship. More should take risks and see success."

