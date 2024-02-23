SMART students’ effective air device

A group of secondary students from GIIS SMART Campus clinched second place at the Junior Achievement Singapore’s Company of the Year (COY) competition.

Junior Achievement Worldwide is one of the world’s largest non-profit organisations dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy.

The students’ innovative product, InfoAir, is a compact device designed to measure air quality in the user’s personal vicinity – unlike government-issued air quality index readings, which provide values for a large radius. InfoAir is particularly beneficial for individuals with asthma and respiratory issues.

The GIIS COY team competed against teams representing several schools, including Cedar Girls’ Secondary, CHIJ Toa Payoh Secondary, Hwa Chong International, Nanyang Junior College, Nexus International, Singapore American School and Victoria Junior College.

Mentored by Ms Maggie Gorse and Mr Subin Joseph, the team navigated through 12 sessions of the COY programme, which involved the creation and management of the company.

After more than a month of ideation, they settled on addressing air quality issues, driven by a member’s allergy to pollen.

The pitch day featured a display of the commercial video, trade booth presentation and an interview with the judges.

The team’s success resulted from a collective effort, including support from CEO Abhay Ganti, teacher-in-charge Sonal Khobragade, Junior Achievement Singapore and the mentors.