S'porean honoured with Guru Nanak Prize

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Punjabi writer, researcher and filmmaker Amardeep Singh thanked his team members after he was bestowed the 2022 Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize in New York on Monday.

"It's a recognition of the nine years of dedicated work that would not have been possible without my team," he told tabla!.

"The mammoth project I undertook to spread the message that harmony was embedded in unity amid diversity could be accomplished only because of the belief our supporters had in our abilities. We were able to show the inherent oneness within cultures, communities and faiths."

Amardeep, who was born in Gorakhpur in India and became a naturalised Singaporean in 2004, focuses his work on the history and legacy of Sikhism.

The 56-year-old gave up a cushy corporate job in 2014 to co-found Lost Heritage Productions in Singapore with his wife Vininder Kaur. Their aim was to bring to light the cohesiveness through art, literature and films.

Amardeep and his team recently completed a 24-episode documentary series retracing the 16th-century travels of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion.

The series, Allegory: A Tapestry Of Guru Nanak's Travels was filmed at more than 150 multi-faith sites in nine countries, which were visited by Guru Nanak in the 15th century during his 22 years of spiritual travel.

The docuseries, directed and written by Vininder, is available for free at thegurunanak.com and has been viewed more than 350,000 times by people from different faiths and ethnicity.

Amardeep has also authored several books including Lost Heritage: The Sikh Legacy In Pakistan and The Quest Continues: Lost Heritage - The Sikh Legacy. He produced two documentaries - Peering Warrior and Peering Soul - based on his experiences travelling in Pakistan.

The US$50,000 ($68,431) Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize is awarded every two years by the private Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, to recognise significant work in improving interfaith understanding.

It was established in 2006 by Sikh American investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist Sardar Ishar Singh Bindra and his family to encourage the understanding of various religions and foster collaboration between faiths and communities.

"Amardeep's work in exploring and preserving the Sikh heritage and culture, both as an author and independent filmmaker, demonstrates a deep commitment to the values that Guru Nanak embodied," said Hofstra president Susan Poser.

"He has dedicated his creative journey to the principles of religious understanding."

Amardeep was nominated by Dr Mohammad Qayoumi, former Afghanistan finance minister and president of San Jose State University in California.

"When I was growing up in Afghanistan, I would hear a poem in Persian about Guru Nanak's funeral - the Muslims would wash him with Zam Zam (holy water from the spring under Mecca) while the Hindus would cremate him," said Dr Qayoumi.

In 2019, when I was Minister for Finance, I had the pleasure to facilitate the (Lost Heritage) team's exploration across Afghanistan.

"As a practising Muslim, I find the docuseries filled with symbolic spiritual messages of Guru Nanak and it will be enjoyable to everyone who has a curious mind."

A committee of faculty and administrators unanimously chose Amardeep from among 18 nominees, said Mr Daniel Seabold, acting dean of Hofstra College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

"The selection committee was greatly impressed by Amardeep's examination of Guru Nanak's interest in seeking universal fellowship among people of diverse faiths," said Mr Seabold.

"Members considered several worthy organisations whose work was larger in scale but decided that an award to Amardeep would be more impactful."

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet, Tenzin Gyatso, was the first winner of the Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize in 2008.

Since then, eight individuals and organisations have been recognised with the prize, including 2020 co-honourees author and scholar Dr Karen Armstrong and her global Charter For Compassion movement, and the Interfaith Center of New York.

"To receive the Guru Nanak Prize is a humbling recognition of our belief that the essence of existence is love for togetherness," said Amardeep, who attended The Doon School in Dehradun, India, and did his Masters in Business Administration at the University of Chicago.

"His message of unity in diversity was, is and will remain a ray of hope for a united world."

