16-year-old to play in World C'ship

As the youngest national ice hockey player, Muthukumar Karthikeyan has committed himself to dealing with the hustle of a sportsman's life, all while pursuing his school studies.

The 16-year-old, who will feature for Singapore at the 2022 World Championship Division IV tournament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from March 3 to 9, is a Secondary 4 student at the Anglo-Chinese School (Independent).

He was selected for the World Championship late last year and believes that getting the chance to train with the national squad is nothing less than a blessing.

The team's strong morale has been greatly inspirational to him.

"Being selected to the team came as a huge surprise," Karthikeyan told tabla!.

"I had assumed I was too young.

"Despite my initial insecurities, I was able to fit in with the team which has many youths. Our coach also built a healthy rapport with me.

"My teammates' encouragement has assured me of my capabilities."

The left-wing forward nearly scored a goal in a friendly.

"It was an unforgettable moment for me as it opened my eyes to my own potential," he said.

"I was delighted when my teammates too,noticed my effort and commended me."

Karthikeyan's day usually starts at 6am and stretches until 10.45pm or later, when his ice hockey training ends.

He is also an assistant sergeant major in his school's National Cadet Corps and represents its cricket team.

Meticulous time management and cutting out procrastination have allowed him to function at the maximum.

Karthikeyan developed a fascination for ice sports at age eight when he tried to skate at JCube.

His parents then enrolled him for skating lessons.

What began as a recreational activity, soon became a serious sporting pursuit.

"My father is an avid sports enthusiast," he said.

"We watch sports events together and play badminton or cricket whenever we find time.

"In the initial stages of my ice hockey journey, he was my unofficial trainer. He would point out some of my fundamental mistakes.

"Now, he has become my closest confidant.

"Both my parents support me greatly by ensuring that my needs are met and that I never need to scramble for anything. They have emboldened me in every step of the way."

Karthikeyan joined the youth academy Singapore Ice Dragons in 2015 which opened up a world of opportunities for him.

He went on to compete at the 2019 Mega Ice Hockey 5s tournament in Hong Kong, which is Asia's biggest ice hockey tournament.

His team clinched the U-16 division championship.

Karthikeyan aims to exhibit the level of willpower exhibited by his sports hero Lewis Hamilton, the Formula One racer.

He also cherishes the lessons on sportsmanship and teamwork that he has picked up along the way.

His immediate goal is to make a mark at the World Championship in Bishkek and ensure that Singapore put up a creditable performance against Iran, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia.

- Muthukumar Karthikeyan