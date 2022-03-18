5-year-old gets training at Tendulkar's academy

A couple of weeks ago, five-year-old S.K. Shahid broke the Internet with a video of his batting practice.

The video, uploaded by his parents, turned out to be a life-changer for the boy from Kolkata.

Shahid's skills were noticed by Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (left), who invited the kid to train for five days at his Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy in Mumbai.

Shahid's father, who works at a hair salon, said his son's practice video also caught the attention of the international media, with late Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who died in Thailand on March 4, also lauding the child's skills.

A fan account of Tendulkar shared a video of Shahid training at the batting legend's academy.

"My son is five years old. His role model is Sachin sir and it was his dream to see him (Tendulkar)," Shahid's father Shaikh Shamser told the Press Trust of India.

"Shahid wants to become a cricketer. Just to see Sachin sir was his dream, but what Sachin sir did, a thank you won't be enough.

Mr Shaikh added that the family had uploaded a video of Shahid on Twitter and it was retweeted by Australian channel Fox Cricket. "The channel tagged Tendulkar, former England captain Michael Vaughan and the late Shane Warne," said Mr Shaikh.

"We believe Tendulkar saw this video, after which a member of his team got in touch with us."

Tendulkar took care of all the expenses during Shahid and his family's visit to Mumbai and arranged for their stay at a guest house.

Shahid's father wanted his son to get some professional training and Tendulkar fulfilled that wish. "He took us to the academy where Shahid trained for five days, along with other activities including swimming. We have also been given a routine and schedule, which we follow at home," said Mr Shaikh.

So what exactly did Tendulkar tell Shahid?

"He gave advice on which balls to be played on the backfoot, which balls to play on the frontfoot - he showed that. They also showed how catches are taken and how the bat and grip are held," said Mr Shaikh.

"They showed us everything. They even said that the boy has natural talent and he would go far. This all happened recently (last month)."

Shahid tweeted: "Dreams come true. Thanks @sachintendulkar sir. First time flight, first time Mumbai, never imagined playing in front of you at my 5 years of age. Lovely gesture from everyone there. Not enough to say thank you."

Mr Shaikh said the family is looking for a good club where the boy can be enrolled for professional coaching.

Indo-Asian News Service