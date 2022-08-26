51 teams take part in Mariners' tournament

Syed Kirmani was all praise for the way the Mariners' Cricket Club organised its annual tournament at the Singapore Indian Association and Ceylon Sports Club grounds from Aug 19 to 21.

"They did a fantastic job," he said. "It is good to see so much cricket being played in Singapore. Several young boys got a chance to play and this kind of tournament is ideal grooming ground for them."

The Mariners' tournament, started in 2007, attracted 51 teams this year. There were open, corporate and children's categories.

The Challenge Cup was won by Union Marine and the Corporate Cup by Executive Ship Management. United World College of South East Asia (East) lifted the Children's Cup.

Kirmani, who was the chief guest, also spoke during the dinner, which was attended by around 120 guests.