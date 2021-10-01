Actress Lara plays a role in tennis web series

Former Indian tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi says that his wife Lara Dutta, who is an actress, entrepreneur and Miss Universe 2000, was actively involved in the making of Break Point - the web series that explores the on-court and off-court relationship between him and his former playing partner Leander Peas.

"Lara has been involved since day one, so she is very excited to see it finally come out," Bhupathi said.

"The trailers had a great impact and we received so many positive reactions, so fingers crossed."

Break Point, which will be available on ZEE5 from Oct 1, promises to put all speculation to rest about the pair's relationship, with Paes and Bhupathi narrating their side of the story - of a successful sporting partnership which eventually split.

"I would like people to appreciate the fact that we were able to achieve what we did," said Bhupathi.

"There was a time when things were great between us and there was success and there were times when things were not so great between us and there was still success because of how we were able to put things aside and play and win accolades for the country which I think we are both very proud of."

The seven-episode series, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari under their banner Earthsky Pictures, will also dwell on the pair's famous chest bump celebrations.

"Mahesh was very introverted and quiet," said Leander. "Our opponents would always attack him and I would be the one out there fighting against the bullies like I did when I was in school.

"I felt that I had to evoke a sense of physical aggression out of him. While Mahesh was in a shell and was quiet, I was pumping with adrenaline."

Leander added that in one of their earlier matches he was at the net and looked back at Mahesh after a point, and saw that his partner was quiet.

"I thought I have to rattle him up a bit, otherwise we are not going to win this match," said Leander.

"I started running towards him and I could see his eyes getting scared.

"I just jumped up to his chest and I thumped him in his chest. And then it became a thing.

"Whenever we were low on energy, we chest bumped. Whenever we were wanting to turn a match around, we chest bumped."

Bhupathi said: "I am pretty sure that the first time we did the chest bump was when we played our first Davis Cup match together. Considering the height difference, everything between us was spontaneous. It worked.

"In our minds, we were creating a new brand of doubles and it was apparent that people were coming to watch it. So we were enjoying it."

Indo-Asian News Service