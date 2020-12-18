After much delay, hockey wizard Dhyan Chand's biopic on its way

Moves to make a biopic of Indian hockey wizard Dhyan Chand were announced on Tuesday, after being in the pipeline for eight years. At one point Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly set to play the ace centre-forward, with cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni producing the film. But the project did not take off.

Chand's son and 1975 World Cup winner Ashok Kumar said he was approached for a biopic on his illustrious father in 2012. But, despite him signing a contract, the film did not take off due to various reasons, the latest being the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies has announced that it would produce the biopic on the life and times of arguably one of the greatest hockey exponents the world has seen.

Abhishek Chaubey of Udta Punjab and Ishqiya fame will direct it, while Premnath Rajagopalan will be co-producer.

"Mr Rohit Vaid (creative producer with Blue Monkey Films) was the first person who approached me with a proposal to make a biopic on my father, when I was on a coaching assignment in Bhopal," said Kumar, 70, who scored the winning goal for India at the 1975 World Cup final against Pakistan.

"I talked to my family and we were happy that a film would be made on my father so that the world would know who he was. Later, I signed an MoU. Then, a few issues cropped up, such as the non-availability of studios and that the casting wasn't finalised.

"I also heard that Shah Rukh Khan and later Varun Dhawan would play Dhyan Chand in the biopic. The bottom line is that for about five years there was no forward movement on the film."

Some reports even claimed that actor Ranbir Kapoor would play Chand. "Then, in 2018, Mr Vaid transferred the film rights to producer Ashok Thakeria and a new contract was signed. Again, there was no forward movement," said Kumar, who won bronze at the 1972 Munich Olympics and silver and bronze at the 1973 and 1971 World Cups respectively.

"The casting was not finalised and I was told that the studios weren't available. As per the new contract, the film was to go on the floor this October, but since the start of this year Covid-19 has stalled everything and it further delayed the project.

"I was asked to extend the contract by a year and I did that."

Kumar added that he has been told that casting will now be complete in about a month.

"The playing style of Dhyan Chand is necessary for whoever plays him in the film," said Kumar. "Also, his height and build are important.

"The project's coordinator has told me that it would be an extraordinary film."

Indo-Asian News Service