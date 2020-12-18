India could suffer without Kohli

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw is clean bowled by Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc on the first day of the first Test in Adelaide on Thursday . PHOTO: AFP

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

India's cricket captain Virat Kohli vowed a "high-voltage" Test series against fierce rivals Australia on Wednesday but also predicted a more respectful era between the cricketing powers, saying grudges and tensions were "pointless".

The star batsman, who has a reputation as one of the sport's most aggressive players, said the opening Test in Adelaide, which started on Thursday, would be highly competitive, but would not get personal, reported AFP.

"It's going to be high-voltage cricket because we have quality players on both sides and they are all hungry and eager to perform... it's definitely going to be as competitive as it has always been," he said.

"There's going to be tension, there's going to be stress, there's going to be emotions flaring every now and then, but I don't foresee anything getting personal any more."

The new, friendlier, attitude has been evident during their limited-overs series leading into the four-Test showdown, with players laughing and joking on the field. It is partly due to the Indian Premier League, where Australians and Indians often play on the same team, but also the Covid-19 pandemic that rocked the sport this year.

However, the series between Australia and India have usually been tightly fought in recent years. This one will be especially tough since Australia and India are currently ranked the world's No. 1 and 2 sides respectively and World Test Championship (WTC) points are at stake.

India clinched their maiden series in Australia in 2018-19, triumphing 2-1, but they face a tougher assignment this time, particularly since Australia now have the prolific scorers Steve Smith and David Warner in their ranks.

Singapore league cricketer and umpire Anand Natarajan feels the series is a lot more significant for India as they need a minimum of five wins from their eight matches against Australia and the next series against England at home to qualify for the WTC final. "On paper, usually the home side will have the upper hand," he said. "But these are different times because of Covid-19. Some of Australia's players had long lay-offs and quite a few are injured, including Warner. So, it will be difficult for them to go hard at India.

"India's problem is selecting the right playing XI. Who to partner Mayank Agarwal as opener is a worry, so too whom to choose between Rishab Pant and Wriddhiman Saha as wicket-keeper. Similarly, whether R. Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja should be the spinner.

"If they get their combination right, they should take the good form from the warm-up matches on to the Tests. If India win the first Test in Adelaide, which is a day-night affair, they have a very good chance of taking the series 2-1. But, if they lose the Adelaide Test, they will lose the series 1-2 or worse."

Former Deputy National Sports Editor of The Times of India Sumit Mukherjee feels Australia have a slight edge as they have a very experienced and superior bowling attack, comprising fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins and wily off-spinner Nathan Lyon. "They would be lethal in home conditions," he said. "India have just two superb fast bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami and an experienced spinner in Ashwin and would be hard pressed to choose the right combination - both in batting as well as bowling."

He added that "India will also have to brace themselves for their talismanic skipper Virat Kohli's absence when he returns home on paternity leave after the first Test". "India will certainly be more vulnerable without him just as Australia were in the 2018-19 series when they were without Steve Smith and David Warner," said Sumit. It is hard to see India repeating their 2018-2019 show. The Australians look better equipped to win the series this time.

Former Singapore captain Chetan Suryawanshi feels the two teams are evenly matched with both sides possessing strong pace bowling units."But Australia have the home advantage and the more experienced bowlers and I would choose them as the winners," he said.

Former Singapore batsman Munish Arora, too, reckons that "Australia are favourites to win the series, though it will be highly competitive".

"Australia have the upper hand in the bowling attack," he said. "For India to counter it, they need to tighten their batting and score at four runs an over throughout the series. Kohli's absence after the first Test will also be felt."

santosh@sph.com.sg

WHAT THE FANS SAY...

"The Test series will be a mouth-watering one. Australia's bowling line-up is stronger. They will put India under pressure. Virat Kohli will be available for only the first Test and that is a huge blow for India. Ajinkya Rahane, who will take over the captaincy, is untested on foreign soil. Australia will win the series 2-1."

-Maneesh Tripathi, Group CEO, SEVAK, and vice-chairman, SICCI "India will win the series because, unlike in the past, they are mentally stronger and, going by what we saw in the ODIs and T20s, they do not buckle under pressure. India have plenty of match winners and a healthy mix of experience and young blood." - Nupur Yagnik, manager (programming and marketing), Zee APAC

"India will win the series because Australia's strike bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are not in their best form. Moreover, their key opening batsman David Warner is just recovering from a serious hamstring injury. They will have to come up with a new opening pair which will be to India's advantage." - S.J.K. Sharmila, chairman, Velli Ventures