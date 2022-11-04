Arshdeep fires on big stage

There was a time when the Indian cricket team was filled with left-arm fast bowlers - Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Irfan Pathan and R.P. Singh.

They spearheaded the Indian pace attack from 2002 to 2012.

But, after they retired, the number of left-arm quicks declined as the likes of right-arm fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged in the side.

Now after nearly a decade, India have found a threatening left-arm seamer in Arshdeep Singh (right).

The 23-year-old has been in stunning form in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia, picking up nine wickets from four matches in the Super 12 stage to become the joint leading wicket-taker along with England's Sam Curran.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker in the entire tournament with 13 wickets, but he also played in the first round, while India were seeded and started their campaign only at the Super 12 stage.

Arshdeep began the tournament picking up 3-32 against Pakistan which included the prized wicket of captain Babar Azam for a golden duck.

Against the Netherlands, he grabbed 2-37. He then removed the dangerous Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw in a span of three deliveries to finish with 2-25 against South Africa - a match India lost.

On Wednesday, Arshdeep also delivered for India in the five-run win over Bangladesh. He struck twice in an over including the wicket of captain Shakib Al Hasan for 13 to turn the tables.

Bangladesh needed 20 off the last over, and Arshdeep showed ice-cool temperament despite Nurul Hasan hitting him for a six and a four, and bowled a couple of perfect yorkers to seal the tie for India.

He finished with 2-38 in the rain-hit match as India put a foot in the semi-final following their nervy five-run victory.

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said the team prepared Arshdeep for the death overs, something that worked for them in the absence of injured bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

"Arshdeep, when he came into the scene, we asked him to do the death overs for us," said Rohit.

"With Bumrah absent, it was a tough job for someone to take up. For a young guy to come and do that kind of a job is not easy."

Impressed by Arshdeep's stunning performances, former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal praised the young pacer, likening his bowling to the legendary Pakistani left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram.

"Arshdeep Singh... what a bowler," said Ajmal on his YouTube channel.

"By his wrists, you can't figure out what he is going to bowl - which ball he'll move away or which one he'll bring back in.

"I think after Zaheer Khan, he is the first Indian bowler whose swing and pace are not predictable.

"He gets two to move away, and then gets one to jag back in. That is the ball which is very difficult to face. If you remember, Wasim Akram used to do the same thing."

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble is so impressed with Arshdeep that he expects the left-arm quick to follow in the footsteps of Zaheer and "do some wonderful things for India".

After having excelled in the Indian Premier League for Punjab Kings, where Kumble is the coach, Arshdeep seamlessly transitioned into India's T20 International side.

"I am really impressed with Arshdeep, how he's come through," Kumble told ESPNcricinfo.

"I worked with him for three years and I could see the kind of development he has had in the T20 format.

"He handled the pressure well and the temperament that he showed, it's wonderful."

Arshdeep credited his success in the T20 World Cup to his senior pace colleague Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whom he believes creates the pressure, which in return pays dividends to him.

"We study the batters' weaknesses and Bhuvi and I try to get some swing first up and beat the batter at the start," said Arshdeep.

"I can attack the batter because Bhuvi is bowling so economically that the batter is already under pressure.

"Credit for my success goes to him. The batters aren't taking chances against him and are doing that with me. So we have forged a good partnership."

Truly, this has been a remarkable World Cup for Arshdeep, after the online flak he received for dropping a crucial catch against Pakistan in a Asia Cup match earlier this year.

He may not have express pace, but his use of the short delivery, keeping them in line with the batter's body, makes him just as dangerous as a quick bowler. India may have stumbled on their best left-arm seamer since Nehra.

Indo-Asian News Service

