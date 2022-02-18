Aryan and Suhana Khan boost star value at IPL auction

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan at the Kolkata Knight Riders table during the IPL auction in Bengaluru.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan and Suhana filled in for him during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Bengaluru last weekend.

The two were seen actively participating in the proceedings, representing their father's cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Kolkata franchise is owned by Shah Rukh and actress Juhi Chawla, whose daughter Jahnavi Mehta was also present at the auction.

The official Twitter handle of KKR shared photos of Aryan and Suhana at the event. Their mother Gauri Khan shared the posts on Instagram Stories and posted two heart emojis.

During the event, the auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed due to postural hypotension, and the auction was temporarily halted. After receiving medical assistance, he returned later.

The reaction of Aryan and Suhana was understandably that of shock and concern. It was recorded and also went viral. Their shaken reactions were all over the social media sites.

One person tweeted the video with the caption "Reaction of Aryan when Auctioneer collapsed. Tensed #AryanKhan and shows how humble he is. Aryan Khan is so well mannered!"

It was Aryan's first public appearance after he was embroiled in a drug case in October last year. He spent a month in jail and was released on bail later.

The 23-year-old and Suhana, 21, both finished college in the United States last year - Aryan graduated from the University of Southern California and Suhana from the New York University's Tisch School of Arts.

Indian media reports suggest that Suhana will soon make her Bollywood debut with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of the Archie comics.

While Suhana attended an IPL event for the first time, Aryan represented his father at the auction last year too.

Fans even noticed how he raided his father's wardrobe and wore his Dolce and Gabbana suit on the first day of the auction.

Couple of years ago, Aryan and Jahnavi represented their parents at the auction as well.

Their photos from the event went viral and Juhi even spoke about it.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, the actress said: "Many little things come to mind. One was, how amazing is nature! In a glimpse, Aryan looked like a young Shah Rukh and Jahnavi resembled me so much!" Indo-Asian News Service