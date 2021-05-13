Arzan Nagwaswalla: First Parsi to be selected by India in 46 years

Left-arm fast bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla was "speechless", before his eyes filled up with tears, during the seven-hour journey from Ahmedabad to his village Nargol in Valsad, Gujarat, last Friday.

He had just received news of his selection as a standby player in the Indian cricket squad for the tour of England in June.

"I called mum and dad the first thing after I came to my senses. I was so excited," said Nagwaswalla, the first Parsi to be selected to the Indian men's squad since Farokh Engineer retired in 1975. "I couldn't have stopped on the road because Covid-19 protocols don't allow you to step out of the car."

The 23-year-old player was returning home from Delhi, where he was a net bowler with the Mumbai Indians (MI), after the Indian Premier League was postponed due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The subsequent calls - congratulatory ones from friends and requests for interviews from the media - drained him so much that he could barely speak during the last phase of his journey.

"I was exhausted," he said. "I could barely talk because I did not expect the call-up to the Indian team."

Nagwaswalla thinks being a left-armer was an advantage. "Maybe because I am a left-arm fast bowler. I am young. That is the only thing. Also, my last season went well," he said.

The pace bowler, who represents Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy, has 62 wickets from 16 first-class matches. He took 41 wickets in eight matches in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season.

Former Gujarat coach Vijay Patel calls him a "swing bowler who has come through age-group cricket".

"Yes, I am a swing bowler. My speed is about 135kmh," explained Nagwaswalla, who is the only active cricketer from the dwindling Parsi community - which has produced the likes of Engineer, Rusi Surti, Nari Contractor, Polly Umrigar and Diana Edulji in the past - playing in India's domestic circuit.

With India's first-choice left-arm fast bowler T. Natarajan injured, Nagwaswalla could make his international debut in England.

India play the World Test Championship final in June and then five Tests against England in August to September.

Nagwaswalla said he had a fruitful stint with MI. "It was a great experience," he said. "I got an opportunity to bowl to some good batsmen."

He also got some useful tips from former India left-arm fast bowler Zaheer Khan, who is MI's director of cricket operations.

"He didn't do much on the bowling aspect. He said it is fine," said Nagwaswalla. "He said that if you train well, you will see more benefit in your bowling. He asked me to train well. He told me certain technical things."

Nagwaswalla took to cricket at a young age, playing with his brother who is seven years older. "He also used to bowl and taught me the basics," said Nagwaswalla.

The coach in Nagwaswalla's village noticed his abilities and groomed him. He then went on to play at the district and state levels. "My parents didn't know much about cricket. But they backed me," he said. "They told me to keep going and said 'we will see what happens'."

Nagwaswalla has now made it to the Indian squad - a bit too quick for him.

Indo-Asian News Service