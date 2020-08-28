Ashwin stirs debate with 'Mankad' alternative

Jos Buttler (left) exchanges words with Ravichandran Ashwin (third from left) after the Englishman was "Mankaded" last year. PHOTO: AFP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) always brings up new discussions, debates and controversies.

One has sprung up even before the start of the 13th edition of the popular Twenty20 cricket tournament in the United Arab Emirates on Sept 19.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday suggested the introduction of a "free ball" for bowlers if non-strikers back up too far, sticking to his stand that there is nothing wrong with running such batsmen out.

Ashwin ran out Jos Buttler during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals last year when the Englishman left the non-striker's end much before the delivery was bowled, triggering an age-old "spirit of the game" debate.

While what Ashwin did was well within the rules of the game, his new IPL team coach Ricky Ponting of the Delhi Capitals doesn't agree with this particular mode of dismissal.

"Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsmen gets out on that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let's give a chance to the bowlers too," Ashwin tweeted in response to national teammate Dinesh Karthik's assertion that it is unfair to link the dismissal to "spirit of the game" or call it "Mankading" as it is permitted by the laws of the game.

"As of now everyone watches the game hoping that 'the bowlers will get smacked today',"Ashwin said.

His suggestion is similar to the free hit, which allows batsmen to score the maximum runs without the fear of being dismissed if the bowler delivers a front-foot no ball.

What followed after Ashwin's tweet was a discussion on his timeline with former India cricketers W.V. Raman, S. Badrinath, Rohan Gavaskar and commentator Harsha Bhogle providing their opinion on the issue.

"Echoing the famous line of Eli Wallach, 'when you have to shoot, shoot, don't talk'. Similarly, 'when you have to stay in the crease, stay in, don't walk out'," Raman said quoting from the Hollywood classic The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Gavaskar, whose father Sunil has been one of the staunchest critics of the term "Mankading", said that spirit of the game is a vague term.

"Is it in the spirit of the game to not walk when one knows he is out or to appeal to dismiss a batter when one knows he is not out? It's not - yet that is accepted and practised by nearly everybody," Rohan said.

He also felt that a lot of bowlers shy away from running out batsmen backing up too far as it invites a backlash. "My feeling is that more bowlers don't do it because of the negative publicity and the drama," said Gavaskar.

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore, however, felt that 'Mankading' is a "harsh" dismissal and docking runs can be tried out.

"Rules vs spirit cannot settle the issue. To me, Mankading dismissal is too harsh & jarring to everyone. So change rule? Reduce a run like in the case of 'one short'? Would that be fair?" Mysore tweeted.

Bhogle wants the rule to be simplified where it clearly states that batsmen should stay inside the crease.

"I think the rule should be simple and take away any subjective element like 'normal delivery position' and just say 'non-striker stays in till the ball is released'," the commentator said.

However, Karthik had a counter-argument. He said that TV umpires can check if batsmen are backing up too far and no runs should be allowed.

"The cameras used to see the no ball can be used to monitor this. No runs allowed for that delivery, ball is legitimate and dismissal accepted," said Karthik

Badrinath, who was a part of Chennai Super Kings in the early years of the IPL, said the dismissal should stay but shouldn't be called "Mankading".

"The batsman leaves crease early because he is 1) ignorant of the rule, 2) careless, 3) taking unfair advantage, so only thing they need to change is the name Mankading,"he said.

Ponting said he is unhappy with Ashwin's suggestion and will have a "hard conversation" with the Indian when the pair meet up in Dubai.

The former Australian captain added that he won't allow Ashwin to repeat the act at Delhi Capitals since it is not within the spirit of the game.

Ponting said on The Grade Cricketer podcast: "Look, he's a terrific bowler, and he's done a great job in IPL for a long period of time now, but I must admit watching that last season, as soon as it happened and he did that, I actually sat our boys down and said 'look, ... that's not going to be the way that we play our cricket, we won't be doing that'."

Ashwin, who was traded to Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab last year and has already reached Dubai, said that he has spoken to Ponting over the phone.

"It was a very interesting chat," Ashwin said without going into details.

"What happens sometimes is Australians' messages in English get lost in translation and reach us with a different meaning. Even their jokes become news," he added.

Indo-Asian News Service