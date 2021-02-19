Ashwin's 'most special' Chennai Test

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday dedicated his man-of-the-match performance in the second cricket Test against England to the "Chepauk" crowd in his home city Chennai.

He captured eight wickets in the match and scored a century to propel India to a 317-run win and tie the series at 1-1 - with two more Tests to be played in Ahmedabad.

"I watched cricket from these very stands in Chepauk when I was eight or nine years old. My father would bring me here and I would dream about getting a chance to walk on this ground or at least play one game," said Ashwin in Tamil at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I have played four Test matches here and easily this is the most special. What can I say... I got a hero's feeling every time I bowled.

"In Covid times there was no cricket, so a knowledgeable Chennai crowd came in numbers. This match I dedicate to the Chennai crowd. We were 1-0 down without a crowd and with the crowd we made it 1-1. There will be a crowd in Ahmedabad, so hopefully we can take it forward."

Besides his five wickets in the first innings, Ashwin took three more in the second. He also scored his fifth Test century (106) in India's second innings.

While the pitch for the second Test drew polarised reactions from former players and commentators for the amount of turn it offered for spinners from the first day, Ashwin said that it takes skill to take wickets in such conditions.

"Those balls that were doing so much weren't getting the wickets; it was the mind getting the wickets. It's not as easy as it looks. I have been bowling for years and it takes a certain amount of pace and guile to do it," he said.

Ashwin now has 394 Test wickets. If he ends up playing 100 Tests - the Chennai Test was his 76th - he might end up with over 500 wickets and become India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket behind leg-spinner Anil Kumble (619).

And if the 34-year-old manages to play as many as 132 Tests that Kumble played, there is every likelihood that he would end up as the highest wicket-taker for India. At the moment, Ashwin is fourth in the list of top wicket-takers behind Kumble, Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417).

Ashwin picks wickets at over five a Test match which is much higher than Kumble's 4.68 and Harbhajan's 3.95.

When it comes to strike rate as well as average, Kumble (SR: 65.9; Avg: 29.65) and Harbhajan (SR: 68.5; Avg: 32.46) also lag behind Ashwin (SR: 53.6; Avg: 25.27).

Ashwin already has 29 five-wicket hauls after taking two in the series against England. Only Kumble (35), among Indian spinners, has more five-wicket hauls than him.

Former India captain Gautam Gambhir called Ashwin India's greatest match-winner after Kumble.

"He always goes under the radar a little bit, because there are players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah. What he has done in Test cricket for India is unbelievable," said Gambhir on Star Sports.

One quality that marks Ashwin out from other spinners is that he loves bowling with the new ball.

During England's second innings in Chennai, India enjoyed a perfect start courtesy of an opening ball dismissal by Ashwin.

The Tamil Nadu-born bowler dismissed Rory Burns to become the first spinner in more than 100 years to get a wicket off the first ball of an innings.

Fformer South African cricketer Bert Vogler achieved the feat in 1907.

The first spinner to pick up a wicket off the first ball of an innings was former England bowler Bobby Peel in 1888.

"A lot of finger spinners don't bowl well with the new ball. They want a little bit of the old ball which can actually grip," said Gambhir.

"But Ashwin's different... the kind of variations he has got, he undercuts the ball, he can take the ball away from you and he is brilliant against the left-handers as well as the right-handers."

More than half of Ashwin's wickets - 201 out of 394 - have been against left-handers.

Ashwin also said he has improved as a batsman and scored a century in Chennai because of the tips he got from Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

"I think keeping the intent was very, very important. I was having a chat with Rohit and the batting coach about the options to put pressure on the bowler than waiting for the loose balls. The first couple of sweeps I connected, I got a hang of the wicket," he said.

"I'm someone who tries hard, and when it doesn't go my way, I try harder.

"It's not just Vikram alone; it was more about hands and getting through the ball, think tactically and not technically."

Ashwin attributed his success with the bat in recent times to preparations at home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"During Covid-19, I practised a lot at home, hitting shots on the wall, sweeping, driving and also working on the footwork. It came good," he said.

He was ecstatic after completing his century on Monday and celebrated wildly in front of his home crowd that cheered every little milestone of his.

"I didn't know when I would get to play again at Chepauk," he said. "The last 100 I made here was back in 2016. This century literally came after five years.

"Many people were frustrated, saying that he has the batting ability but he is not contributing. His form is up and down.

"Everything contributed to that emotional outburst. Whatever reaction came was natural."

Indo-Asian News Service

"I'm someone who tries hard, and when it doesn't go my way, I try harder." - Ravichandran Ashwin

GOOD WITH BAT & BALL

On three occasions Ashwin has scored a century and taken five wickets in an innings in a Test.

Before this week's Chennai Test, he had achieved this twice against the West Indies - in Mumbai in 2011 and in North Sound in 2016. lOnly England's Ian Botham (five times) has achieved the double of a century and five wickets in an innings in a Test more often than Ashwin.

Garry Sobers (West Indies), Mushtaq Mohammad (Pakistan), Jacques Kallis (South Africa) and Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) have achieved this feat two times. lThree players have scored a century and taken 10 wickets in a Test - Botham, Imran Khan (Pakistan) and Shakib.

Ashwin failed to join the trio as he could get only three wickets in England's second innings in Chennai. lAshwin has three Test centuries when batting at No. 8.

Only New Zealander Daniel Vettori has scored more hundreds when batting at No. 8 or lower:

He has four at No. 8 and one at No. 9.