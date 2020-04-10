Australian players 'sucked up' to Kohli to protect IPL deals

Former captain Michael Clarke believes current Australian players were too scared to "sledge" Virat Kohli and, in order to protect their million-dollar Indian Premier League (IPL) deals, they "sucked up" to the India captain, which resulted in their cricket becoming "soft".

Clarke said players were "too scared" to play a normal game against India because of the influence of the world's wealthiest cricket tournament.

Speaking on the Australian radio programme Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke said Australian cricket went through a phase when players were too scared to be aggressive against Indian stars as they feared it could jeopardise their IPL contracts.

"Everybody knows how powerful India are in regard to the financial part of the game, internationally or domestically, with the IPL," the 2015 World Cup-winning captain said.

"I feel that Australian cricket, and probably every other team over a little period, went the opposite (way) and actually sucked up to India. They were too scared to sledge Kohli or the other Indian players because they had to play with them in April."

Clarke further said that a number of Indian stars, such as Kohli and Rohit Sharma, were captains of their IPL franchises and thus Australian players did not want to antagonise them.

"Name a list of ten players and they are bidding for these Australian players to get into their IPL team," he said. "The players were like: 'I'm not going to sledge Kohli, I want him to pick me for Bangalore so I can make my $1 million US for my six weeks'."

Australian players have attracted big money since the IPL started in 2008.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins is the most expensive overseas star this year with Kolkata Knight Riders paying US$3.2 million for his services.

The two-month tournament has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the league must announce soon whether it will be held at all this year.

According to Clarke, who played for the defunct Pune Warriors in 2012, this behaviour of the Australian cricketers took away the ruthless nature that had characterised the country's cricket teams for decades.

"I feel like that's where Australia went through that little phase where our cricket become a little bit softer or not as hard as we're accustomed to seeing," said the 39-year-old.

Kohli has had a roller-coaster relationship with Australian players from the start of his career.

Before the 2017 Test series, he had said that he was "good friends" with a lot of Australian players. However, at the end of the four-match series, he concluded that his equation with many of them had changed.

Even during the 2018-19 tour Down Under, where India registered their first Test series win (2-1) in Australia, there were many moments when words were exchanged and a little banter took place between Kohli and Australian captain Tim Paine.

For India, the victory was historic as they became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia.

For Australia, the loss came on the back of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that forced Cricket Australia to ban Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft and carry out an internal review of their team culture.

Consequently there was added pressure on Paine's men to put up their best behaviour against India.

According to Clarke, there was also a cricketing reason for Australia not "winding up" Kohli, whom he rated as one of the top batsmen he had played with or against.

"I feel some players think by winding him up, he might try and play that big shot early out of aggression or frustration," Clarke said. "But yeah, I sort of feel Kohli is one of those players that you are better off saying nothing to and just allow him to hopefully be a little bit sleepy at the start of his innings and make a mistake."

Interestingly, what Clarke called a non-aggressive approach by the Australians keeping the IPL in mind, Kohli has said was down to respect, which the IPL had helped foster between players from different countries over the years.

"IPL has done a lot in terms of respecting each other," Kohli told Kevin Pietersen during an Instagram interaction last week when asked by the former England captain about on-field sledging.

"I would never ever be able to do it with (South African) AB (de Villiers). There is a friendship that lasts much longer than all these things."

Indo-Asian News Service

