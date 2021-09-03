Avani on top of the world after Tokyo triumph

Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara, who won the 10m air rifle SH1 gold at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Monday, is feeling "on top of the world" and would be aiming for more glory in the future.

The 19-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a gold in the Paralympic Games when she shot a world record score of 249.6 in the final on Monday.

It was also India's first gold medal in shooting in the Paralympic Games.

"I'm so happy I could be the one to contribute it," said Avani, who is paralysed below the waist after an injury to the spinal cord during a car accident in 2012.

"Hopefully, there's a lot of medals more to come."

"I can't describe this feeling. I'm feeling like I'm on top of the world. It's unexplainable."

Avani, who is being coached by Chandra Shekhar in her hometown Jaipur since 2016, added: "I was just saying one thing (in the final) - that I have to take one shot at a time. Nothing else matters now, just take one shot at a time and just finish it.

"I just think that I have to follow the process. Beyond that, I try not to think about the score or the medal tally."

Avani said that she feels a connection with her rifle, which keeps her motivated to pick up the gun and keep shooting good scores.

"It seems very homely when I lift a rifle," she said. "I feel a connection towards it. When you have to focus and the consistency, that's what I like about shooting."

Avani has emerged as the new face of Indian shooting after the much-hyped 15-members shooting contingent flopped at the Tokyo Olympics last month.

She said her love affair with the sport began when her father took her to the JDA Shooting Range in Jaipur in 2015.

"Summer vacations 2015, my father took me to the shooting range. I shot some shots and they were pretty okay. So, I just started as a hobby, and here I am," she said,

Chief national coach J.P. Nautiyal said from Tokyo that the "gold was well-deserving".

"She has done exactly what we have been doing in training and followed the process," he said. "She has definitely set an example for the upcoming shooters in the country."

Nautiyal credited Chandra Shekhar and national rifle coach Suma Shirur for Avani's success.

"Chandra Shekhar trains her in Jaipur, while Suma provides her with technical help in camps," said Nautiyal.

"I and Subhash Rana (renowned shooter Jaspal Rana's brother) provide her mental training."

"We were expecting this performance from Avani. It hasn't come as a surprise to me."

