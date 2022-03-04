BCCI probes threats to wicketkeeper Saha

India's cricket board (BCCI) has formed a three-member committee to probe the allegation of national team player Wriddhiman Saha receiving threats from a journalist, who purportedly sent him a string of WhatsApp messages demanding an interview.

Its vice-president Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and Apex Council member Prabhtej Singh Bhatia started the inquiry proceedings early this week.

Saha dropped a hint last week that he might be open to revealing the name of the journalist, although for the "time being" he is maintaining secrecy.

The wicketkeeper-batsman posted a tweet on Feb 19, the day he was dropped from the Test team for the upcoming two matches against Sri Lanka, that read: "After all my contributions to Indian cricket... this is what I face from a so called 'respected' journalist! This is where journalism has gone."

The 37-year-old included a message he received from the journalist: "You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don't take insults kindly. And I will remember this."

Accordingly, the BCCI press release said: "Saha, a centrally contracted cricketer, was allegedly threatened by a senior journalist for not responding to his messages asking for an interview.

"Taking cognisance of the matter, the BCCI got in touch with Saha and decided to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the matter."

Saha, who has played 40 Tests and nine one-day internationals, is a Grade B central contract player with an annual retainer fee of Rs3 crore ($558,500).

He earlier told The Indian Express: "If they ask me to reveal the name (of the journalist), I would tell them it was never my intention to harm somebody's career, to pull a person down.

"The main purpose of my tweet was to expose the fact that there's someone in the media who does such things, disrespecting a player's wish."

Later, posting a series of tweets on Feb 22, he reiterated: "I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn't want anyone to go through this kind of bullying."

Following his tweets, Saha received an outpouring of support from the Indian cricketing fraternity - especially from noted players such as Ravi Shastri and Virender Sehwag.

Shastri, the former India team head coach, urged BCCI president Sourav Ganguly "to dive in" and investigate the matter. Saha said he didn't have any conversation with Ganguly in recent days. But former India spinner Pragyan Ojha, the Indian Cricketers Association's representative on the Indian Premier League Governing Council, called him.

"Ojha called me and said 'I won't ask you about anything which is personal. If you feel that you want to go further on this or pursue the matter legally, the BCCI would support you'," said Saha.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo after he was dropped, Saha also said that Ganguly had assured him that "I didn't need to worry about anything as long as he is there".

The wicketkeeper mentioned that he was shocked when current India head coach Rahul Dravid indicated to him the team management's inclination to groom a younger wicketkeeper as Rishabh Pant's understudy.

Last Sunday, after India's T20I series win against the West Indies, Dravid said that his conversation with Saha at the end of the South Africa tour last month came from his respect for the wicketkeeper-batsman's contribution to Indian cricket, as he deserved "honesty and clarity".

Dravid told Saha that the team would look to the future, bringing in a younger wicketkeeper as Pant's back-up.

Saha has pulled out of his state Bengal's Ranji Trophy squad citing personal reasons. "My wife has been recovering from dengue and that's the reason. But I'm keeping my options open and things can change," he said.

But he pointed out that he is still motivated enough to play cricket after all the commotion.

"I play cricket because of my love for the game," he said. "As long as that is there, I will not hang up my boots.

"It doesn't matter whether I'm being considered for the Indian team or my state team or my IPL side. As long as I'm enjoying the game, I will play."

Indo-Asian News Service

