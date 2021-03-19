Bhavani first Indian Olympic fencer

Tamil Nadu's C.A. Bhavani Devi scripted history last Sunday when she became the first fencer from India to qualify for the Olympic Games.

The 27-year-old sabre fencer secured a spot for July's Tokyo Olympics through the Adjusted Official Ranking method at the World Cup in Hungary.

Two individual spots were up for grabs for the Asia and Oceania region based on the world rankings as of April 5 this year. Bhavani will be ranked 42nd and got one of the slots even though she lost in the round of 64 in Budapest. Japan's Misaki Emura took the other spot.

"It is a historic moment as @IamBhavaniDevi becomes the 1st ever fencer from India to qualify for the @Olympics in women's individual sabre on basis of Adjusted Official ranking at the World Cup in Budapest. Many congratulations!," the Sports Authority of India tweeted.

Bhavani said it was a "moment to remember forever". She told ESPN: "I had been waiting for this moment all my life. Through all of last year, especially the (Covid-19) lockdown, I carried it within me, holding on to this hope. Finally, I feel free."

She also tweeted: "A moment for which all the sacrifice, hard work, pain, obstacle, challenges, stress, ups and downs, joy and sorrow I went through was worth it. A journey that started alone but was fulfilled with the support of many. And the journey continues."

From a black card (the highest penalty, leading to expulsion from the tournament) in her first international competition for showing up three minutes late for her bout to her mother pawning her jewellery to be able to afford Bhavani's early training, the fencer from Washermenpet in Chennai has come a long way.

She spent close to five years away from home and her middle-class family to train in Europe and earn a ticket to Tokyo. The youngest of four children, born to an always encouraging homemaker mother and a father who was a priest, she took up the sport in her school at age nine.

Bhavani was self-motivated throughout her pathbreaking journey. "Even though I have four siblings, my parents prioritised my needs as an athlete over the others," she told ESPN.

"Despite belonging to a conservative background, my parents never stopped me from pursuing what I like. Sport is far from a popular career choice for girls in my community (Tamil Brahmins) and my parents, even if they faced any flak over it from others, never let it affect me. They were just happy that I was finding joy in what I do."

She stayed away from home - first in Thalassery in Kerala as a junior and later at Livorno in Italy - and overcame everything from fear of darkness to blending into local culture to learn a sport she had come to love and had started getting very good at.

After battling initial failure at the international level, she won gold in the Women's World Cup satellite tournament in Iceland in 2017. The next year, she beat England's Emily Ruaux 15-12 to win gold in the Commonwealth Championships, the first Indian to do so in the tournament's 44-year history.

She battled societal pressure to reach the top of the game. "As an Indian fencer you have to put twice the effort in all aspects to even stand a chance," she told ESPN.

"It's not a popular sport in our country. I'm used to being the only Indian at major international events through most of my career.

"When I reached Budapest, I was clear in my mind that whether I finally manage to make it to Tokyo or not, I shouldn't have any regrets.

"I know how much I have trained these past five years. How hard I've worked and how tough it's been to stay away from my family, missing every festival and occasion.

"The only regret I have is my father (whom she lost in 2019) not being around for this moment."

Last year, she had spent the Covid-19 pandemic-enforced lockdown training on her terrace, before moving to an indoor stadium in Chennai and then, once restrictions eased, to her coach Nicola Zanotti's training base in Livorno.

The eight-time national champion failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, she stepped up efforts to secure qualification for the Tokyo Games and continued to train in Italy under Zanotti.

Sagar Lagu, who coached Bhavani at the SAI centre in Thalassery from 2008 to 2015, said she qualified due to her hard work and dedication.

"I am delighted for her. She was trying to qualify for the Olympics from 2012. It is due to her hard work and dedication that she has secured qualification for the Tokyo Games," he said.

"She went through tough times but hard work gave her the results."

Bhavani is mindful that qualification is only a start. It is going to be a daunting task at the Tokyo Olympics.

She has a few more months of training to throw in before Tokyo. "I will do my best at Tokyo with all your support," she said.

Indo-Asian News Service

"I had been waiting for this moment all my life. Through all of last year, especially the (Covid-19) lockdown, I carried it within me, holding on to this hope. Finally, I feel free."

- C.A. Bhavani Devi