Bhavani narrowly misses out on final spot

Bhavani Devi (left), who in 2020 became the first Indian fencer to feature in the Olympics, has made history again.

Last Sunday, the 29-year-old became the first Indian to win a medal - a bronze - at the Asian Championships.

The fencer from Tamil Nadu also made her run to the semi-final in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi special by beating reigning world champion Misaki Emura of Japan 15-10 in the quarter-final.

Bhavani had lost to Emura in their three previous meetings. But the notes taken by the Indian after those defeats came in handy in Wuxi.

"I remembered some of the mistakes I had committed then. I tried not to repeat them," she told The Times Of India.

"I had some strategies but did not know if they would work. I continued to fight till the end, using my strategies correctly and it worked out."

Bhavani, the daughter of a temple priest, lost the semi-final 14-15 to Uzbekistan's Zaynab Dayibekova in controversial fashion.

At 14-14, the Indian was shown a red card for moving early when the referee called "allez", a term used to signal start or restart.

Bhavani's request for a video check - she felt both she and Dayibekova had moved together - was turned down by the referee.

"Actually, we both already had yellow cards. It was 14-14, and we both moved before the referee said 'allez'," she told The Times Of India.

"That's what I felt, like little movement. But he said I moved and gave me a red card.

"I said, 'No, check the video, we both moved together'.

"If he had accepted my request and confirmed that we both moved, then the point would have been cancelled and we would fence again.

"But he didn't accept my video request. He said 'there was no blade contact', so I could not check the video.

"All the coaches from other countries said we both moved at the same time and they said, 'Sorry for your loss.' It's a little hard for me to accept that, but I take all the positives from this competition."

Bhavani believes a medal at the Asian Championships shows that she has improved since her loss in the second round at Tokyo Olympics.

She also credits that to the top-level competitive environment at the club in France where she trains under former champion Christian Bauer.

"After Tokyo, I moved to France," she said.

"We have top athletes in our club - the world No. 1 in men's sabre and the world No. 3, No. 5 and No. 11 in women's sabre. All are very tough and competitive opponents in training."

Indo-Asian News Service