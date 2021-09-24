Bhupathi-Paes break up in seven-episodes series

The upcoming web series Break Point, which explores the on and off-court partnership of iconic Indian tennis pair Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Peas, will also talk about what went wrong between them.

Top Indian female tennis player Sania Mirza will shed light on what a partnership means to sportspersons.

She says in the trailer, which was released on Sept 17: "Leander is an extrovert. He's a leader whether it is on the court or in a conversation; he is always the first person to start a conversation. He leads you on the court.

"Mahesh on the other hand is very introverted. At first, you would think that Mahesh is very arrogant but it's only that he is so shy and so within himself. I have had the opportunity to play with them, so I can tell you."

The series will also give a detailed account of the highly publicised split between the pair.

Sania said: "I know that when something is not working off the court how difficult it is to get on the court with that person and try to fight and try to put all those things aside and find that motivation and emotion to fight together. It's not easy when you're not getting along with the person."

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari under their banner Earthsky Pictures, Break Point, a seven-episode series, will stream on ZEE5. The trailer reveals how the Tiwaris did separate interviews with Paes and Bhupathi.

It begins with them and others - including Sania - recalling how Paes and Bhupathi were considered the best in the world when it came to doubles.

They complemented each other's game and technique and nothing could stop them. That is, until "sh*t hit the fan," as Bhupathi says in the trailer.

Paes reveals he was upset with Bhupathi's coach's words.

"Because I thought that was coming from you (Bhupathi)," he said and used the words "diabolical, preempted, unprofessional and selfish".

Bhupathi says in another bit: "Be a man and tell me you don't want to play with me, I am fine with that". He adds that, if he could team up again with Paes, he would "do it again". But Paes had a clear "no" for the idea.

About their show, the Tiwaris said: "We have always been more intrigued by the humans behind the icons and that's what we've tried to capture in Break Point.

"Both Leander and Mahesh are massive sports champions but, in this series, they are two friends opening their heart and showing an emotion to the world. We feel honoured to get the chance to tell their untold story which will also give the dos and don'ts of great partnerships to the aspiring youth of our country."

Paes said: "It feels surreal to see myself on screen, laying my life out there for the world to see. But I realise that a lot has been said and speculated and there's no better way to put it to rest than by addressing it head on.

"So, I am happy that we are getting a chance to tell our story firsthand and hope that the audience continue to admire our on-court partnership and respect our reasons to break-up."

Bhupathi said: "All partnerships go through turbulence and highs and lows and so did ours. While the world knows about our on-court partnership, this is the first time that they will get to know about our off-court lives and relationship."

