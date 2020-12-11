Big-hitter Pandya steps into Dhoni's shoes

India's cricket captain Virat Kohli has identified Hardik Pandya as the team's "bankable" match-winner for the next five years after the all-rounder dazzled in their series-clinching Twenty20 International (T20I) win over Australia on Sunday.

India needed 25 runs off the last two overs and Pandya delivered in style, smashing two sixes in the final over to secure a six-wicket victory with two balls to spare.

"He has natural raw talent, and now he's quite experienced having played quite a bit of T20 cricket in the IPL (Indian Premier League) and playing for India too," said Kohli after India's second successive win in the three-match series.

"Now he realises that this is his time, the next four-five years, to become that bankable middle-order player that can win you games from anywhere.

"You need that finisher and he's becoming that for us. He's hungry, he's got to keep getting better."

Pandya, whose 42 not out off 22 balls earned him the Man of the Match award, showed no signs of nerves even as the asking run rate spiralled.

"I always believe as a cricketer you have to improve with time and I have taken some time but I think things are coming pretty well now," said the 27-year-old.

"Now my biggest goal is that I want to finish games where it matters the most."

For a long time, the tag of the team's best finisher was held by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. But with the former captain, an accomplished batsman and wicket-keeper, now retired, Pandya, many believe, has stepped into those shoes.

"There are very few players like Hardik Pandya, there was Yuvraj Singh and M.S. Dhoni earlier and there is (Australian) Glenn Maxwell now, they are capable of chasing any total or any target," former India opener Gautam Gambhir told ESPNCricinfo.

"Even if you need 20-25 runs in the last over, these players make you believe that they can score it."

Pandya appears to have matured considerably since he returned to international action at the IPL in September after a back surgery. He played a key role for Mumbai Indians in their title-winning run.

His stillness at the crease, the way he makes use of the entire crease, staying on the backfoot more often than not and playing late, the way he breaks down the target in his head and executes the big shots and his immense self-belief are all signs that India have a match-winner in him, noted the Times of India.

"During the (Covid-19) lockdown (in India) I wanted to focus on finishing games where it matters the most," Pandya said after the second T20I against Australia.

"It doesn't matter whether I score or don't score more runs. I really like to see the scorecard and play. It lets you know the kind of shots and options you have. I have been in these situations many times and I learnt from my mistakes in the past.

"My game is always around the confidence which I carry, it has that fine line where I back myself and not become overconfident. I always remember all those times when we chased big totals and it helps."

He added that he has always focused more on the process rather than the end result.

"In T20s, you actually have more time than you think," he said. "If we need 70-80 odd in 30 balls, I don't look at the whole thing and I break it down to 12 balls and focus more on the process than the end result."

As India's tour of Australia progressed, Pandya steadily became better.

He was the highest run-getter in the one-day international series, which India lost 1-2, scoring 210 runs in three matches at a 105 average.

In the T201 series, which India won 2-1, he scored 20 off 13 balls on Tuesday in Sydney to total 78 runs in three matches at a 39 average.

Former India fast bowler Chetan Sharma feels Pandya is improving with time and he knows how to handle pressure now. "He is a talented cricketer, there is not doubt about that," Sharma told the Times of India.

"He knows how to handle pressure in crunch situations. Pandya's finishing skills are geting better with time. He knows how to handle pressure and keep calm in crucial situations."

Reuters, Indo-Asian News Service

