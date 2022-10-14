Binny set to replace Ganguly as Indian cricket board chief

Amid reports that Roger Binny is likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as president of the Indian cricket board (BCCI), West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "trying to humiliate" the former Indian skipper as it failed to induct him into the party.

BJP, which leads the Central government, ahead of last year's assembly elections in West Bengal had tried to spread the message that Ganguly, who is immensely popular in the state, would join the party, said Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh.

Trinamool Congress said it was an example of "political vendetta" that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah could continue as BCCI secretary for a second term but Ganguly could not continue as president.

BJP called the allegations baseless, saying the party never tried to induct the Prince of Calcutta, as Ganguly is called by his supporters, into its fold.

Binny, a member of India's 1983 World Cup winning team, on Tuesday filed his nomination for the BCCI president's post.

He is likely to get the top job unopposed when the board holds its annual general meeting on Oct 18 in Mumbai.

Jay has also filed his nomination and is set to continue as BCCI secretary for a second consecutive term.

The BCCI elections are known to be full of political intrigues.

In other moves on Tuesday, Congress party MP Rajiv Shukla managed to hold on to his post of vice-president, while Arun Dhumal, brother of Union Sport Minister Anurag Thakur, will move from the post of treasurer to chairman of Indian Premier League - replacing former India international Brijesh Patel.

During the final round of discussions on the distribution of posts, Ganguly was given the option of becoming IPL chairman, reported Hindustan Times.

"He saw it as a demotion and refused," said an official familiar with the developments.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar will replace Dhumal as BCCI treasurer.

Assam Cricket Association secretary Devajit Saikia, who is also the state's advocate general, is set to become the co-secretary.

Ganguly is eligible to run for the International Cricket Council chair but there is no indication if BCCI bigwigs are inclined to throw their weight behind his candidature.

"A final call will be taken at the annual general meeting," an official told Hindustan times.

Former BCCI head Thakur could also enter the fray.

