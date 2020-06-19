Born to fly, born to race

Sneha Sharma getting ready for an F4 race at the Buriram circuit in Thailand. PHOTO: SNEHA SHARMA/FACEBOOK

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Sitting at her sister's house in New Delhi, Sneha Sharma is mightily relieved that the Covid-19 lockdown has been partially lifted across India.

The country's fastest female motor car racer can now at least go out for a walk or stretch her limbs at a park.

She had been frustrated that she had to be cooped up at home in Mumbai for nearly three months as the coronavirus spread rapidly across the globe.

"At the first opportunity I got, I flew to Delhi to be with my sister, father and family," she told tabla!.

"I now want to get back to fitness and indulge in motor racing, my passion."

Formula One recently released a new calendar for the year which will start with back-to-back races in Austria on July 5 and 12. But Sneha is not sure when her Formula Four (F4) season would start.

This open-wheel racing category has no global championship. Nations or regions host their own championships in compliance with a global set of rules and specifications.

Sneha, currently the only Indian female race driver competing overseas, had an outstanding F4 outing last year.

She had 31 podium finishes out of the 37 races she participated in - which were mostly in Thailand, Malaysia and India.

She had set her sights on improving her performances this year and graduating to F3, the third tier of open-wheel formula racing which opens the doors to becoming a professional driver.

"My whole plan got hit," said the 29-year-old. "I hope there will be the national racing championship in August and then the winter F4 races.

"I will prepare for them but I don't know how the season will pan out. I think it is better to concentrate on flying as it is also important for me."

Sneha is a pilot with India's IndiGo airline and flies for 16 days a month. Usually, the rest of the days are devoted to her career as an F4 racer.

"Like racing, flying is a very mind-related and thinking job," said Sneha.

"So, without both, I was just left empty. I am now happy that I can at least fly. I'm just waiting for the skies to open completely."

Domestic flights have started in India but international flights are few and far between.

Racing and flying also involve speed and nothing gives Sneha a better adrenaline rush than enjoying the pace that machines can generate - especially when she is in control.

"I was 14 when I discovered my irresistible passion for speed at a now defunct go-karting track in Powai (a neighbourhood in central Mumbai)," she said.

"I felt one with the car. That is when I decided that racing is what I wanted to do with my life."

Keen to follow through on her interest, the class 11 student, who was born in Kolkata and raised in Mumbai, began to spend her pocket money honing her skills at the racing track.

"I often spent my free time at the Powai track doing odd mechanic jobs and watching professionals race," she said. "I also got them to train me. I soon learnt the basic racing skills."

She began to win city-level races, but soon ran into a huge roadblock: Her parents wanted her to focus on academics and build a career.

They considered racing a dangerous sport. But that did not deter the young girl.

"I would sneak my helmet into my bag," she said. "I also carried my books everywhere as I told myself that studies were also a priority. I would study at the tracks, bus and anywhere possible."

Sneha did well in her school exams and also excelled at the National Karting Championship, which got her a place in a national racing team.

By the time she turned 16, she was also doing pilot ground classes.

"The hardest part was managing my time between racing, college, flying lessons and gym work. But I did it," she said.

However, just as she was finding her feet in the national racing scene, Sneha had the chance to fulfil another long-standing passion: Flying.

Her father had taken a loan to make this happen and, at the age of 17, she was off to the United States to earn a commercial pilot licence.

"It was a difficult time as I didn't know whether I would ever see the inside of a race car again," she said.

"But, when I returned home more than a year later, my passion for racing had not diminished. I was hungry as ever."

At 18, she had her flying licence and racing licence, even before being licensed to drive a car on the road.

Till she converted her US flying licence into an Indian one in 2011, she did part-time jobs at racing tracks as a mechanic, maintaining accounts or loading and unloading equipment.

This was rather exhausting but she persevered as this allowed her to race.

She got her breakthrough in 2009 when she finished on the podium at the National Karting Championship.

The next year she was selected to participate in the Volkswagen Polo Cup and Toyota Etios Motor Racing programme.

A spot in the Mercedes Young Driver programme followed. This gave her the chance to drive at an astounding 270kmh at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida and earn the title of "India's fastest female race driver."

Noted F1 driver Michael Schumacher gave her a signed model car after the feat.

In 2011, she found a job as a commercial pilot with IndiGo. That gave her a steady source of income which also helps her pay for her racing career. But it has not been easy.

"People still check under my helmet if it is a man driving," she said.

"Women drivers are getting accepted in India, but there is still a belief that I'm not strong enough to compete in Formula races. My aim is to prove people wrong."

Sneha is now sponsored by JK Tyres and IndiGo as she makes an attempt to cut into the F3 ranks.

But this coronavirus outbreak has come as a setback.

Making a comeback to racing always requires a lot of hard work.

Sneha, though, is not unduly perturbed because she found herself in a similar situation two years ago.

"I hurt both my knees and could not walk, I was more or less on the bed," she said.

"But I came back strongly. Last year, I tried out the F3 simulator in Sepang. I know how tough it is and the physical effort I'll need. I will try not to miss a single workout session."

