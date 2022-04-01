Boy who couldn't afford new bat now worth Rs1.7 crores

The story of Mumbai Indians' new recruit Tilak Varma (left) is truly inspiring.

His father Namboori Nagaraju, an electrician in Hyderabad, could not pay for Varma's cricket coaching.

So the left-handed batsman depended on coach Salam Bayash's generosity to move up the ranks and feature in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Sunday, while making his IPL debut against the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the 19-year-old impressed with a 15-ball 22.

Varma later thanked his coach for taking care of his expenses, providing him with proper training and giving him the right equipment to chase his dream.

As a young cricketer, Varma faced many financial challenges. But through his sheer cricketing abilities, he got some of the wealthiest people in India to fight for his services.

He was in the uncapped players' list in the IPL auction this year. But Mumbai had to beat the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals to sign him for Rs1.7 crores (S$303,376).

Varma earned more than eight times his base price - Rs20 lakhs.

"As soon as I got picked by Mumbai Indians, I made a video call to my parents (father Nagaraju and mother Gayatri)," Varma told IANS.

"They were very happy but unable to say anything; tears were rolling down their faces. Papa couldn't talk at all.

"I said I was selected for Mumbai Indians. I, too, had no idea what to say. Then I said that I was disconnecting the call. It was the most emotional moment of my life."

Varma, who usually plays in the middle-order and bowls occasional off-spin, was pleasantly surprised when MI bought him.

"I was on a video call with my coach when my name was announced," he said. "I can't express my feelings. I have admired MI since my childhood."

The Hyderabad cricketer, who was a member of the India team that won the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies earlier this year, is happy to have overcome tough times.

"My father never says no to anything," said Varma. "He used to say that it would happen but due to lack of money, he could not afford many things.

"I broke my bat once. So he said that he would buy a new one but could not buy it for a long time. I then continued to play with the broken bat, with which I made the highest runs in U-16 cricket.

"When my coach saw this, he bought me everything I needed. Whatever I am today is thanks to my coach."

Varma, who scored 381 runs for Hyderabad in 15 Twenty20 games and 784 runs from 15 List A matches, has played four first-class games.

"We faced difficult times but a lot of people, like his coach, helped us," said Mr Nagaraju.

"When he was an U-14 player, he used to practise and play at Uppal. We had to wake up at 4am to make it on time. The ground was 30km away from our home. I had to drop him and go to work, and would pick him up in the evening. Those five years were hard, but the efforts have paid off."

Indo-Asian News Service