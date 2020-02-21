Break over, Dhoni set for IPL action

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not played international cricket for over six months as he continues to remain on a self-imposed sabbatical.

The wicketkeeper-batsman last featured for India against New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup last year when his half-century failed to take India over the line in a pressure chase.

The former India captain has since remained silent on his future with the national team amid speculations over his retirement from international cricket.

However, the 38-year-old is certain to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which gets underway on March 29.

The Chennai side will be playing their opening match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the season opener.

Dhoni will start training for the new season from March 1 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Last year, fans turned out in large numbers to watch CSK's first training session at the stadium. They are expected to flock to the stadium again this time around.

"Dhoni is expected to arrive on March 1. He will probably train for a couple of weeks before going back for four or five days and then coming back once again closer to the start of the IPL," a CSK source told The Times of India.

IPL 2020 is going to be crucial for Dhoni as the intense Twenty20 tournament could pave the way for his return to the Indian team.

A fine performance over the two months of the tournament could see him feature at the T20 World Cup in October and November in Australia.

CSK has been one of the dominant teams in the IPL.

The Dhoni-led side won the trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018 while making it to the knockouts in all nine seasons that they have been part of the competition.