From chess board to board politics

(From left) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief minister M.K. Stalin and and Viswanathan Anand at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai. PHOTO: AFP

Legendary Indian chess player and five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand was on Aug 7 elected the deputy president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

There were many subplots to the elections but the most notable was the reflection of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Anand was nominated by incumbent president Arkady Vladimirovich Dvorkovich as part of his team to contest the elections. Dvorkovich, a Muscovite with direct links with the Kremlin, received 167 votes while opponent Andrii Baryshpolets got 16.

Baryshpolets, a Ukrainian living in the US, started a petition for the removal of Dvorkovich from FIDE.

The third contender was Danish player Peter Heine Nielsen, who coached Anand and current world champion Magnus Carlsen.

Anand, who is Chennai-based, has in recent times cut down on his tournament play and focused on coaching. The Tamil Nadu-born player shot to prominence as a teenager and became India's first Grandmaster after winning the world junior title. He last won the world rapid title in 2017.

Anand was not part of the playing team for the Chess Olympiad that concluded in Chennai on Tuesday but mentored the Indian squads.

Dvorkovich said ahead of the elections: "I am really proud to have Anand running for deputy president. He is a great person and has a great personality. He is my long-time friend.

"He is known internationally, not just in this state. Wherever I go, his personality and contribution are acknowledged and recognised as a big part of FIDE history and future."

Moments after the result was announced, Anand tweeted: "Chess is a part of who I am. I have been fortunate to see it transform from a niche game to a mass sport. I'm now happy to be part of the Dvorkovich team as we try to continue to make that positive change."

Anand had earlier told The Indian Express: "I would like to expand our geographical footprint and continue to work to get more youngsters into the game - that's crucial for the long-term growth of the game.

"We must continue to promote chess in India because it's an important market and country. Lots of people here play the game but it can expand much more.

"These are the areas I'll focus on, but I think FIDE is already in the right direction, which is why it'll be easy for me to fit in."

The switch from chessboard to board politics means Anand's playing days are over. "Compared to three or four years back, I have cut down on my time as an active chess player," he said. "I have long aspired to get into chess administration and this opportunity to be FIDE deputy president will be a steep learning curve for me."

Indo-Asian News