Chhetri: Comparisons with Messi misplaced

India's Sunil Chhetri (right) said on Wednesday that comparisons with Lionel Messi are misplaced after overtaking the Argentinian in number of international goals and added that he remains a huge fan of the football star.

Chhetri surpassed Messi's tally of 72 international goals in India's 2-0 win over Bangladesh on Monday to stand behind top-ranked Cristiano Ronaldo (103), the Portuguese forward, among active players.

But he dismissed any comparison with Messi or any player in that category.

"I am not annoyed with this comparison but my take on it is this: There is no comparison whatsoever with Messi or any player in that category," Chhetri said. "There are thousands of players better than me. People who understand football, they know it.

"When anyone sees the (top goalscorers') chart, be happy for five seconds as an Indian and that's about it. Forget about me and Messi because the whole world, including me, is a fan of Messi.

"I am proud of scoring 74 goals for my country. Till the last match I play I will give my best."

Chhetri opened the scoring in the 79th minute on Monday in a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar. The 36-year-old striker added a second in injury time, taking his total to 74 goals for India in 117 matches.

All India Football Federation president Praful Patel said on Twitter: "Our @IndianFootball skipper Sunil Chhetri adds another feather to his illustrious cap as he overtook Lionel Messi to become the second-highest active international goalscorer with 74 goals.

"A big congratulations to Captain Fantastic & wishing him many more accolades in the future."

India, who are ranked 105th in the Fifa team rankings, are already out of the race to qualify for the World Cup but can make it to the Asian Cup in China.

Chhetri on Wednesday said he is not hanging up his boots anytime soon as his hunger to perform is still intact even though finding motivation can be difficult sometimes. But he refrained from setting any long-term targets. "I'm not thinking about hanging my boots. I'm not arrogant here. I am enjoying my football," he said. "I have never been fitter than now. I am 36 but the zeal and hunger of playing for the country is still there.

"A lot of people ask, I am 36 and how long I will continue. I am not bothered. People will have opinions and I am fine with that. The day I don't enjoy my football, I will go, I will not be there."

He said with age, he is more aware of his game than before and knows exactly what works for him

"The only difficult part is motivation," he said. "The older you get and more you achieve, the motivation goes down."

India's coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday lavished praise on Chhetri saying that he trains and plays like a 25-year-old. Chhetri said the Indian players, including him, were enjoying the style of football under Stimac.

"The players are enjoying possession-based football and I am also enjoying," said Chhetri. "I like this passing and moving system. It gives more one-to-one movements and more chances to score.

"The coach encourages to keep the ball, not like FC Barcelona - that we can't do. But we can stitch five to six passes and make more organised moves and be a bit sharper while attacking."

Asked in which area the team needs improvement, Chhetri said: "We know how to be fit and how to defend. But I feel going ahead, we need to be braver with the ball. But it will come after we play more matches.

"This technical aspect will get better only when we play more matches. So future is bright."

India will next face Afghanistan in the qualifiers on Tuesday.

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service