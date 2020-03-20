On course to take on the big boys

Singapore's rise to No. 20 in the International Cricket Council Twenty20 rankings doesn't come as a surprise to Singapore Cricket Association's CEO Saad Khan Janjua.

"It's all about the process and we are doing the right things," he said. "We invested in young players such as Janak Prakash, Rohan Rangarajan and Sidhant Singh in 2010 and we are now harvesting our crop.

"We have a programme in place that identifies young talent and gives them the proper training to emerge as good players. They are given every chance to progress with match experience against quality international sides."

In recent months, Singapore, the 2017 SEA Games T20 winners, have beaten higher-ranked sides, such as world No. 11 Zimbabwe, No. 12 Scotland and No. 15 Nepal.

At the Asian Cricket Council Eastern region T20 tournament in Bangkok early this month, they beat Thailand (ranked 65), Malaysia (31) and Hong Kong (21) to emerge winners. Their match against Nepal was washed out.

"T20 suits our style as we have explosive players," said former national team captain and current chief selector Zubin Shroff. "We have a core group of 25 players who have good work ethics. They are aware of their roles and know what to do in pressure situations.

"The addition of (Singapore-born) Tim David (who lives in Australia and plays for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League) is a big boost. He has been able to lift the side with his batting performances."

Lack of fitness and fielding lapses have been Singapore's bugbears in recent years. Current coach Dav Whatmore said he has been able to fix these issues and the results were there to see in Bangkok. "The players took stunning catches and were well-prepared to last the distance," he said. "We had a flexible batting line-up, remained calm and made the right decisions."

Singapore now have noted Indian fitness trainer Rajesh Chauhan in their ranks. "The boys are showing a lot of passion," he said. "Importantly, they make themselves available for training in the evening after work which makes it easy for me to start them in a new path. But there is always room for improvement as they will come up against the big boys (higher-ranked teams) soon."

Singapore will face United Arab Emirates (ranked 14), Kuwait (27) and Hong Kong in the Asia Cup qualifier in Malaysia in August. The winners will proceed to the Asia Cup finals which will be played in the UAE in September.

"I have no doubt that we will make it to the Asia Cup finals," said Singapore's captain Amjad Mahboob. "We are a good unit and the players and the management are on the same page. All we need to do is bat, bowl and field responsibly. No other team is to be feared."

V.K. Santosh Kumar