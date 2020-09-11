Cricket world set for ugly showdown

Action from Tuesday's Twenty20 match between England and Australia at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. Top cricketing nations India, England and Australia may decide to play among themselves if the International Cricket Council is unable to elect a chairman soon. PHOTO: AFP

The cricket world could split if the International Cricket Council (ICC) is unable to find a chairman soon.

The sport's Big Three - India, England and Australia - are furious that the ICC has been left without a chairman for over two months since India's Shashank Manohar stepped down, handing over the interim charge to Singapore's Imran Hamid Khwaja.

Matters are at a boil after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani gave an interview recently saying "cricket's new chairperson shouldn't be from the sport's Big Three nations".

The Times of India reported that "there'll be a breakaway in global cricket administration if the present uncertainty continues".

It added that the Big Three are preparing for an ugly showdown, which could make cricket's financial health, which is already bad because of the Covid-19 pandemic, progressively worse.

Mani said it would be "healthier" if someone from another board now leads the ICC because of the "politics introduced" by Cricket Australia, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"It's unfortunate it has taken so long," ESPNcricinfo quoted Mani as telling the Forbes magazine about the delay.

"The politics introduced by Australia, England and India in 2014 to protect their positions - now they are struggling to unwind it because it doesn't suit them any more.

"It would be healthier to have someone (the chairperson) not from the Big Three."

The PCB chairman, who served as ICC chairman from 2003 to 2006, however, ruled himself out as a candidate.

"There is a huge problem of conflict of interest on the board," Mani said. "I've never seen that before, not in 17 years. This sort of conflict of interest is not transparent. The ICC is crying out for more independent directors."

The problem with selecting the new chairman is the process to be adopted. The 17-member board has been unable to decide whether the chairman should be elected by a simple majority or a two-thirds majority.

The ICC has held several meetings with former India captain Sourav Ganguly, representing the BCCI, but there has been no solution yet.

India, England and Australia have warned that if a solution is not found quickly, they will be left with no choice but to find "other solutions".

A BCCI official told the Times of India that "global cricket administration is being held to ransom".

He said: "A select group has the notion that if six of the ICC's 17 members vote in favour of a certain candidate, it should be accepted. (We believe that) anyone who gets more than eight votes out of 17 should be the chairman."

An ECB source told the Times of India: "What is happening is extremely unhealthy for the game, especially when it is at an inflection point where finances are concerned. What ICC needs is somebody who can drive the game's global economics forward".

