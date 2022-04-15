Cricketer dangled from 15th-storey balcony

Former India cricket team's coach Ravi Shastri said a life ban would be appropriate for a Mumbai Indians player who allegedly dangled teammate Yuzvendra Chahal (right) from a 15th-floor hotel balcony during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL).

India leg-spinner Chahal, who now plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Twenty20 tournament, said in a video aired on April 7 that he fainted after the physical harassment by his "drunk" teammate.

Former India all-rounder Shastri, who was in charge of the national team from mid-2017 until last year's T20 World Cup, said the incident was "not acceptable".

"Someone's life was at risk. People might think it is funny but to me it's not at all," Shastri told the ESPNcricinfo website.

"If it happens today, there'd be a life ban for that person involved... send him to a rehab centre as quickly as possible. Don't let him come near a cricket field again."

The IPL authorities and the Mumbai Indians management have not commented on the incident.

Former India opening batter Virender Sehwag asked Chahal to name the player, saying in a tweet that it was "important to know what happened and what action was taken considering the seriousness of this".

The 31-year-old Chahal, who has represented India in 115 white-ball matches, was bought by the Rajasthan team ahead of this year's IPL. He was with Mumbai for three seasons from 2011 before joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014.

Speaking to fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in a Royals video, Chahal spoke about the 2013 incident.

"We had a match in Bengaluru and there was a get-together after that," he said.

"So there was a player who was very drunk - I won't say his name. He just called me aside, he took me outside and hung me out from the balcony.

"I was holding on to him, with my arms around his neck. Had I lost my grip... we were on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and handled the situation.

"I kind of fainted, and they gave me water.

"So that was one incident where I made a narrow escape. Had there been a small mistake there, I would have fallen."

Earlier this year, in a podcast published by his former team Bangalore, Chahal spoke about an incident from 2011 when two of his Mumbai teammates - James Franklin and Andrew Symonds - tied him up, taped his mouth and left him in a room for an entire night after a party.

"It happened in 2011, when Mumbai Indians won the Champions League," said Chahal.

"We were in Chennai. He (Symonds) had a lot of 'fruit juice'.

"I don't know what he was thinking, but he and James Franklin got together and tied my hands and legs and said, 'No, you have to open'.

"They were so lost that they taped my mouth and forgot about me completely during the party. Then they all left and, in the morning, someone came to clean and saw me, and called a few others and untied me. They asked me since when I had been there and I said, 'I've been here the whole night'. So that became a funny story."

When asked if Symonds and Franklin apologised after that, Chahal said: "No, they said when you drink so much juice you don't remember stuff in the morning."

On Monday, English county side Durham said it would "speak privately" with head coach Franklin following Chahal's allegations.

"We are aware of recent news reports surrounding an incident in 2011, which named a member of our staff," Durham said in a statement sent to ESPNcricinfo.

"As with any matters involving employees, the club will speak privately with all parties involved to determine the facts."

Franklin was appointed Durham coach in early 2019 and, along with director of cricket Marcus North, has overseen an upturn in results that saw them start the 2022 County Championship season as the main contenders to challenge Nottinghamshire for the Division Two title.

