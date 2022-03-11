Cricketers smash boundaries

India opening batter Smriti Mandhana has hailed "inspirational" Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof for setting an example for sportswomen across the world by returning to play six months after giving birth to a child.

After they beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs in the Women's World Cup in New Zealand last Sunday, some Indian players were seen having a good time with Bismah's daughter Fatima with photos and videos of them playing with the six-month-old girl going viral.

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh and Richa Ghosh were seen making playful gestures at the toddler cradled in Bismah's arm.

"Coming back post pregnancy in 6 months and playing international cricket is so inspiring. @bismahmaroof setting an example for sportswomen across the globe," Mandhara wrote in her Instagram story.

"Lots of love to baby Fatima from India and I hope she picks the bat just like you bcoz lefties are special."

After the match, the International Cricket Council tweeted along with a photo: "Little Fatima's first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan."

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was quick to chip in with his admiring comment.

"What a lovely moment! Cricket has boundaries on the field, but it breaks them all off the field. Sport unites!" he tweeted.

Even before the game, photographs of Bismah entering the stadium in Mount Maunganui with her daughter - born in August last year - cradled in her arms had become an instant hit on social media.

Bismah, 30, was able to travel to New Zealand with her daughter as well as her mother because Pakistan Cricket Board's maternity rule allows a player "to travel with a support person of her choice to assist in caring for her infant child".

Travel and accommodation costs are shared equally between the board and the player.

On Tuesday, Bismah scored an unbeaten 78 off 122 balls against Australia at Mount Maunganui and dedicated the milestone to her baby with a cradle gesture towards the dressing room.

Bismah became the first Pakistan woman player to record a half-century against Australia at the World Cup. But Australia underlined their status as World Cup favourites with a convincing seven-wicket win.

Bismah's mother cared for Fatimah while the Pakistan captain was at the crease and in the field.

"Of course in this comeback it was very important for me to perform and it's very special as my mother and daughter are here, so I wanted to make it count," Bismah said.

Indo-Asian News Service