Cricket's new Mr 360 Degree

Suryakumar Yadav (right), the best batter on show in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia, may call the growing comparisons with South African cricket great AB de Villiers premature, but the original Mr 360 Degree finds them quite fair.

Surya, or SKY as he is popularly called by fans, has set the 2022 World Cup on fire with 225 runs from five games, including three fifties at a staggering strike rate of 193.97.

The Indian No. 4 left the experts and fans in awe with his incredible range of strokes.

The 32-year-old late entrant to international cricket makes batting look ridiculously easy even in the toughest of conditions, like what India experienced against South Africa in Perth last week. Surya hit 68 off 40 balls, while other Indian batters struggled.

Amid talks of his de Villiers-like playing style, Surya recently said there could be only one Mr 360 Degree, but de Villiers himself begged to differ.

"I am very happy for Surya. I think he has come a very long way," de Villiers told Press Trust of India.

"I never saw this happening, the way he is playing. He was very conservative and stuck to his game plans at the start, but he is now laying the platform and foundation, and then starting to dominate the bowlers.

"It is fantastic to see that. He has a bright future ahead of him."

When asked if it was the right time to compare Surya with him, one of the most versatile batters in the game, de Villiers said: "Yes. The only thing he will have to focus on is his consistency. He will have to do this for five to 10 years and then he will find himself in the golden books of cricket players."

De Villiers left the cricketing world in awe when he played some outrageous strokes all around the wicket. But has he been bowled over by Surya's play?

"Any player who gets into form and really starts playing at the peak of his powers makes me very excited," said the 38-year-old South African who retired from cricket last year.

"It is beautiful to watch when they are really free and having fun out there. Great to watch Surya play the way he is playing now."

Up to Wednesday, Surya had scored 1,026 runs at an average of 44.60 in 28 innings this year. He has hit one century and nine half-centuries with the best score being 117. His strike rate is 186.24.

The Mumbaikar became the first Indian and only the second player in the world to score 1,000 runs or more in a calendar year during the World Cup Super 12 match against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

He smacked a 25-ball 61 to power India to 186-5. He struck four sixes and six fours at a strike-rate of 244.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan scored 1,326 runs last year.

Just four days earlier, Surya became the No. 1 T20I batter in the world, surpassing Rizwan in the International Cricket Council rankings.

India batting great Sunil Gavaskar hailed Surya's shot selection during the match against Zimbabwe and said Surya had evolved into the new Mr 360 Degree and India would struggle to put up enough runs on the board if he failed to fire.

"Each of those innings (in the World Cup) was pretty much 360 degrees. He is the new Mr 360 degree," Gavaskar told India Today.

"If Surya doesn't fire, then India will struggle to get 140-150 runs."

Surya's extraordinary batting skills has left the cricket universe awestruck.

His dietitian and nutritionist Shweta Bhatia pointed out that it was the result of the unbelievable amount of work he put in to attain peak fitness in the last one year, resulting in better execution.

"The hunger to succeed and the consequential achievements require extreme sacrifices," she said.

"The most difficult part is to let go of the little joys of life, like an ice-cream at the end of a dinner, a mutton biryani or a pizza.

"Surya has the mindset of an elite athlete and prioritises his performance over everything else. Cheat meals are rare, he does not crave junk food."

India's coach Rahul Dravid credits Surya's success to his hard work.

"That's why he is the No. 1 T20 player in the world. It's not easy to be consistent with the kind of strike rate he's going at," said Dravid.

"It's just fantastic the way he's playing. I think he's been very clear in his processes. He's very clear about his tactics.

"I think he's just really earning the reward for a lot of the hard work that he has put in on and off the field, and long may it continue.

"He has been absolutely phenomenal for us. He's just a joy to watch. It's a pleasure to watch him bat when he's in that kind of form. He puts on a show each time without fail."

