Cummins: Suspending IPL not the answer

INDO-ASIAN NEWS SERVICE

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins (left) understands how grim India's battle is against Covid-19 but he does not think suspending the Indian Premier League (IPL) will help.

Three of his compatriots have cut short their IPL stints to return home as India continues to record more than 300,000 new infections a day.

The crisis has prompted calls to halt the popular Twenty20 cricket tournament, which is being played in a bio-secure bubble and without spectators.

But Cummins, who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders, believes that is not the way.

"We are doing everything we can to make sure we don't take any resources out of the frontline," the 27-year-old told WION news channel.

"There's an aspect that us playing every night for three or four hours hopefully contributes to making people stay at home more, or at least can help them get through each day.

"I don't think ending the IPL is the answer."

The season will continue as scheduled until May 30, a senior Indian cricket board official told Reuters on Wednesday, despite criticism of staging it in the midst of a national crisis.

Cummins donated US$50,000 ($66,000) to an Indian Covid-19 relief fund to help purchase medical oxygen for hospitals.

The fast bowler said he is "overwhelmed" with the response that followed his gesture.

"Just tried to do it to help out a little bit and the response by cricketers and people outside the cricketing community has been huge," he said.

"It's not a great situation at the moment, so we should do anything we can to help."

Reuters