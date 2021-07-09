Dad's why Amita wants to shine in Tokyo

V. K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Amita Berthier penned a note and slipped it into her father's coffin when he died in 2016. It contained a promise that she would one day make it to the Olympics.

Now that the Singaporean fencer has achieved that feat, qualifying for the July 23 to Aug 8 Tokyo Olympics, she is elated that she has fulfilled one of the biggest goals in her life.

"It was a promise I made to myself and my dad," the 20-year-old told tabla! from South Bend in Indiana, United States, where she is staying and training.

"He never placed any pressure on me. It was a goal I set for myself and wanted to share with him. It was my parting gift to a dad I loved and love."

Qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics was tough for Amita as she had to set aside time from her university studies and overcome the challenges posed by Covid-19.

But she looked at the disruption as an opportunity to recharge, recalibrate her mind and body and fine-tune her skills.

Eventually it worked out well.

"I have had many challenges, particularly with the demise of my dad, and that taught me that life was never going to be an easy, straight road," said the second-year sociology major student at the Notre Dame University, near South Bend.

"It was not easy juggling the academic rigour, training and competing. I had to be steely-minded and single-minded about my goal. I wanted to give my best and have no regrets."

The left-handed foil specialist, a product of the Singapore Sports School, is the first Singaporean female fencer to qualify directly for the Olympics. But the world No. 60 knows her task is cut out for her in Tokyo because she will face opponents who are higher ranked and more experienced.

"It won't be easy as you may end up facing some formidable opponents early in the game," she said. "However, I am excited. It is an opportunity to fence against the best in the world.

"I will put everything out there on the piste, fence hard, fence smart, be courageous and see how best I can move forward in the competition. I need to be in the right frame of mind - remain positive and trust myself completely."

From 2016, Amita has been training in the US, initially under Ralf Bissdorf, a silver medallist in the 2000 Olympics, and in recent years with Amgad Khazbak, a former coach of the US women's Olympic foil team, at the Bluegrass Fencers' Club in Lexington, Kentucky.

"Coach Amgad is nurturing, mindful of my strengths and weaknesses and exacting - which helps me a lot," said Amita, a former world junior No. 1. "He is sharp, believes in what I am capable of and is constantly trying to make me a better fencer.

"The training rigour, falling several times and then picking myself up and not resting on my laurels have all made me a lot more competitive and given me the courage to fence hard and believe in my abilities.

"The US environment has given me the allowance to be creative in my moves and to some extent be demanding on myself too."

She trains for about four hours a day, six times a week.

"There is early morning fitness training, be it in the hot or cold weather," said Amita, who stays in an apartment at South Bend with a roommate.

"After that you rush to your classes. Then you have one-on-one training sessions with your coach followed by team training."

Whenever Amita is in Singapore, she gets tips from noted fencing coach Joseph Engert as well.

"He understands my personality. Knows what drives me," she said.

"He listens, gives sound advice and is my support system as well."

However, the biggest support Amita receives is from her mother Uma Devi, 57, a Singaporean research consultant whose grandparents hailed from Kerala.

The former middle-distance runner, who represented Siglap Secondary School, has been providing Amita with moral backing since her father died.

"My mum had to go solo on this journey with me with my dad's passing," said Amita.

"I know how difficult it must be for her but she has never once given up on what makes me or my sister happy.

"She has had to stand up, juggle between work, our needs and run hard on this high-performance journey.

"She has to communicate with various parties to get the needful support, monitor my progress and constantly make sure that overall I am okay.

"She looks into my nutrition needs, communicates with the coaches and never fails to text me every single day.

"All this with a smile across her face.

"I am constantly inspired by her inner strength, resolve and faith in me."

Amita also used to get immense support from her dad Eric, a Frenchman and managing director at an e-learning company in Singapore who died due to a workplace fall aged 51.

"He was always telling me to 'dream big' and to have fun on the fencing journey," she said. "He never uttered an unkind word.

"If I did not do well, he would be the first to hug and say 'what's important is that you gave your utmost best'."

Amita will undoubtedly give her "utmost best" in Tokyo.

She can count on her family's sporting background to do well: Eric did judo and was a football and Formula One fanatic, Uma was an athlete, while her elder siblings Ashok, 31, and Aishwarya, 28 - finance professionals in London and New York respectively - played hockey and netball at the school level.

Her second sister Aarya, 22, a fourth-year law student at the National University of Singapore, is a national fencer.

Amita also wears a ring on her right ring finger - a birthday gift from her father - which is a constant reminder that she has to shine in Tokyo.

