Daruvala 'one step away' from F1

India's Jehan Daruvala took a decisive step in his career progression to Formula One after signing on as a Red Bull junior driver ahead of his F2 debut in February.

Red Bull, which has two teams in F1 - Red Bull Racing and Alpha Tauri - has one of the best junior programmes in motor racing's highest class with the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen coming through it.

Ahead of the new season, Daruvala drove the F2 car in the pre-season testing held at Bahrain in early March and topped the timesheets in two of the six sessions - the only driver to do so multiple times.

However, with the season in limbo due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian is back home in Mumbai, spending time with his family - something he doesn't get to do often, as he has been based in Britain since his karting days from the age of 10.

Speaking about his impressive testing performance, Daruvala, 21, told The Hindu: "It was my first time in the F2 car and I felt good. I was coming back from knee surgery and so the first day was about trying to get back into the groove.

"I adapted well to the car and felt quite comfortable right away.

"While it is difficult to know where we stand based on just one-lap pace, we were quite fast on the long runs. I am quietly confident that we have a good car."

Despite the break, he is leaving no stone unturned to be in shape and is ready for the start of the season.

"I am just going to train as I usually do," he said. "I also have a new simulator that I have set up at home, though there are some connectivity issues. I hope I can fix them once the lockdown ends."

The simulator is a very important tool for drivers to be fully prepared before going into a race weekend.

Daruvala was discovered by the Force India F1 team after he won the "One in a Billion Hunt" organised by it in 2011. He was the junior driver for the team from 2011 until it changed ownership in 2018.

He had an impressive run last season and stood third in the Formula 3 championship.

Competing in Formula 2 with Carlin for the 2020 season will give him the opportunity to prove himself and make it to Formula 1.

He said in an interview: "I am actually very, very excited. It's a big opportunity in my career.

"My aim is to get to Formula 1 and now the platform is there for me. It is a big deal for me. I am one step away. I hope to have a very good season this year."

However, with the pandemic not expected to ease until July in Europe, F2 faces a tough road ahead.

Asked if the season could be curtailed or even cancelled, Daruvala said: "It is unfortunate not to be racing and we have no idea what is going to happen. So, I just hope to be as prepared as possible when it starts."

According to Trevor Carlin, a leading motorsport executive whose firm Carlin Motorsport has teams competing in IndyCar in the United States and endurance events in Europe and Asia, Daruvala is "a dark horse (likely) to make it to F1 in the coming years".

Carlin has seen some of the sport's most successful racers - including four-time F1 world champion Vettel and Ricciardo - up close when they were youngsters passing through his company's doors.

He told Business Insider: "We've got a bit of a sleeper who has not really been on people's radar but is a lad we've known for a while called Jehan Daruvala, who is an Indian driver and was actually a teammate of (British-Belgian McLaren Formula One driver) Lando (Norris) when he was with us in F3 in 2017.

"Most of the time Jehan was on a par, pace-wise, with Lando. He didn't quite get the run of luck and results which Lando got, so it took him a bit longer to get up the ladder.

"From a speed point of view, he's within a tenth of Lando most of the time. So he can be a dark horse to make it to F1 in the coming years."

Indo-Asian News Service

