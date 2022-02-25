Defender sparks controversy with 'played with women' comment

The Indian football team's star centre-back Sandesh Jhingan on Monday apologised for making a sexist comment after his team ATK Mohun Bagan's 2-2 draw with Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League.

A video uploaded on ATK's Instagram page, which has since been deleted, captured the 28-year-old defender as saying, "I have played a match with women", as he made his way back to the dressing room at Vasco in Goa on Saturday.

The defender's comment caused an uproar on social media with many users coming down heavily on the player, forcing him to issue an apology.

A section of the Kerala Blasters fans protested against the comment made by Jhingan.

While some fans labelled the India international "sexist", others called out the incident as "shameful".

Jhingan, the recipient of the All Indian Football Federation's 2020-21 Men's Player of the Year Award, took to Twitter to reply to the criticism and issued an unconditional apology.

"When you are so driven to win all points for your team, it's disappointing when you finish with just one. In the heat of the moment, we say a lot of things, and what's being circulated should be seen in the same perspective," he wrote.

"The comment was not intended towards Kerala Blasters. I have always respected every opponent and I have a lot of friends at the club. I'd never disrespect the club especially when I have given my blood and sweat for them.

"Those who know me personally will tell you that I have always been a huge supporter of Indian women's team and women in general. Don't forget that I have a mother, my sisters and my wife, and I've always been respectful towards women.

"What you hear is an argument I had with my teammate after the game. What I said was a result of the disappointment of not winning the game. I told my teammate not to make excuses, so anyone taking my comment differently is only doing it to tarnish my name.

"If my comments have hurt anyone, my apologies. It was never intended to create any harm to anyone."

Later, releasing another message via a video he posted on his Twitter handle, Jhingan, who was born in Chandigarh, admitted: "What I said in the heat of the game is wrong and I'm truly sorry for it."

He also urged that his family should be spared the hate.

Some Kerala Blasters faithful also started a hashtag #BringBack21, urging the club management to bring back the retired No. 21 jersey after Jhingan had left the club.

Jhingan had been a part of Kerala Blasters since the very first edition of ISL and played 76 matches for the Kochi-based side.

He had two years remaining on his contract, yet he left the club after reaching a mutual settlement to join ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020.

