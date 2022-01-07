Delhi girl wins big in US

Anahat Singh from Delhi became the first Indian to win the US Junior Open Squash Championship on Dec 22.

The 13-year-old defeated Jayda Marei of Egypt 11-9, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5 in the girls' Under-15 category at the Arlen Spectre Centre in Philadelphia to clinch the prestigious title.

Earlier, she beat US junior national champion Dixon Hill 11-8, 11-9, 11-5 in the semi-final.

"The final was really exciting because it was the first international tournament I was playing in a long time," Anahat told News9 Live. "There was a little bit of pressure but it was still a lot of fun."

The win was creditable because more than 850 top junior squash players from 41 countries competed in the tournament. Anahat also became the first Indian to win a US Open title in any age group in squash.

"It is an amazing achievement," she told News9 Live. "Creating history for India makes one feel good.

"I just tried to have fun and didn't think about winning or losing. Of course, winning is good, but I like to enjoy a match and not think about it too much."

The squash prodigy had proved her mettle even earlier by winning tournaments across Europe and Asia.

Anahat won two European superseries titles - the European Junior Squash Open and DPD Dutch Junior Open - in early 2019.

In December 2019, she won the Scottish Junior Open and reached the final of the British Junior Open.

In 2018, she won a bronze at the Asian Junior Championship and a silver at the Malaysian Junior Open.

She maintained her position as Asia's No. 1 player in the girls' Under-11 category for two years before moving to the Under-13 category.

Anahat is currently the No. 1 in India, Asia and Europe in the girls' Under-13 category and No. 4 in the Under-15 category.

The student at the British school in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, has won more than 40 national circuit titles, including two national championships.

She started her sports journey at age six by playing badminton and winning several tournaments in Delhi.

When she turned eight, she started playing squash.

"I was a badminton player and my sister used to play squash," Anahat told News9 Live. "So my parents used to take her out for tournaments and I was left at home. Once, they took me along and I enjoyed it and took to the sport."

Anahat and her sister are coached by former national-level squash players Amjad Khan and Ashraf Hussain in the Indian capital.

She usually practises twice a day, about 11/2 hours per session. In the morning, she also does fitness training.

Before major tournaments, she tries to play a lot of matches.

Anahat told an online portal recently that her parents and school teachers support her immensely and there isn't much pressure when it comes to academic achievements.

"I am an energetic person and squash is a fast sport where one needs a lot of energy," she said. "I have a lot of fun playing it because it burns out all my energy.

"My parents have supported me a lot. They know squash is my passion and they are doing everything they can to make sure I pursue my dreams and reach my goals.

"I aspire to become a world champion and hopefully get a medal in the Olympics when squash gets an entry."

