Device to help Indian athletes focus at Tokyo Olympics

The Indian contingent at the July 23 to Aug 8 Tokyo Olympics will be wearing a device that will help them relax.

It has been developed by a start-up backed by the badminton squad's chief coach P. Gopichand.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has endorsed the device which is capable of providing bio-feedback during meditation and help athletes take care of their mental well-being during these tough pandemic times.

Named Dhyana, the device, developed by Gopichand and Oxford University alumnus and bio-medical technology entrepreneur Bhairav Shankar, can measure the "mindful minutes" or the amount of time spent during meditation.

It does this by continuously tracking the Heart Rate Variability (HRV) or the gap in between two consecutive heartbeats, which is further broken down into the three fundamentals of every meditation session - the quality of breathing, focus and relaxation.

The IOA has contracted Dhyana as the official meditation partner for the Olympics. "The IOA has acquired smart Dhyana rings and Dhyana's health management services for the entire Indian contingent headed for the Tokyo Olympics and is working together to prioritise mental wellness and improve the focus of the players amid the ongoing pandemic," an IOA press release said on Monday.

"With Dhyana's support, we will provide each member of the team with the wearable meditation device."

IOA secretary-general Rajeev Mehta said: "Data-driven and measured meditation can help athletes in ensuring that they meditate properly for a certain amount of time every day, thereby easing stress and improving their focus and concentration."

In 2018, the International Olympic Committee summit in Lausanne was in consensus about ensuring mental wellness in sports.

Gopichand, a former All-England champion and director at Dhyana, said the Tokyo Games will be extremely challenging because of the exceptional circumstances it is being held in.

"I have always relied on the benefits of meditation throughout my career - both as a player and coach - and am confident that data-driven meditation with the help of Dhyana will greatly benefit the Indian contingent to prepare better and help them unlock their full potential."

Mr Shankar said that research has shown that the device helps provide a measurable and scientific way of tackling stress, increasing focus and building a positive state of mind through the power of meditation.

"We have been conducting research on the benefits of measured meditation on athletes and we're excited about the ability to work with the IOA to help the Indian contingent give their best at the upcoming Games," he said.

