Dhoni to mentor India at T20 World Cup

Former India skipper M.S. Dhoni, who led India to three International Cricket Council (ICC) titles, will join the national team as mentor for the T20 World Cup in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman in October-November.

He will work closely with current head coach Ravi Shastri during the competition, said Indian cricket board (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah during the announcement of the Indian squad on Wednesday.

Off-spinner R. Ashwin, who has largely been ignored during the ongoing Test series with England, makes a return to the Indian team in limited-overs cricket after four years.

The main squad comprises 15 members while there are three standbyes.

"I am glad that MS has accepted BCCI's offer and he is keen to contribute to the national team once again," said Mr Shah.

"MS will work closely with Ravi Shastri as well as other support staff to provide support and direction to Team India."

Dhoni led India to the 2007 World T20 title win, which was also the inaugural world championship in the format.

He then led India to victory in the 2011 50-over World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

"I spoke to him (Dhoni) when I was in Dubai. He was okay with the decision and he agreed to be a mentor of Team India for the T20 World Cup. I discussed this issue with my colleagues," said Mr Shah.

"I spoke to captain (Virat Kohli) and vice-captain (Rohit Sharma) as well as Ravi Shastri. They are all on the same page. That is why we reached the same conclusion."

Under Kohli's captaincy, India have failed to win a major limited-overs title for eight years. India lost in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy to Pakistan and lost in the semi-finals of the 2019 50-over World Cup to New Zealand.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) too, Kohli, who leads Royal Challengers Bangalore, has not tasted success. Dhoni is a three-time IPL champion with Chennai Super Kings.

Having the experienced Dhoni within earshot is something Kohli will welcome, noted The Indian Express.

Dhoni's reputation as a sharp decision-maker in limited-overs cricket and his cordial working relationship with both Kohli and Shastri went a long way in his return to the Indian dressing room.

The Indian squad includes only three pace bowlers and as many as five spinners, including the seasoned Ashwin.

Chief selector Chetan Sharma said that Ashwin has been picked on the basis of his performance in the IPL.

"See, Ashwin is playing IPL regularly. He has been performing well," said Sharma.

"We will need an off-spinner in the T20 World Cup.

"As everyone is aware that when the IPL's second half takes place in the UAE (before the World Cup), the wickets might be low and slow and will help spinners. So an off-spinner is required in the team.

"Washington Sundar (another off-spinner) is in the list of injured players. And Ashwin has found a place in the team due to his performance in the IPL."

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has lost his place in the team.

Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy are the wrist spinners in the squad.

"We discussed Chahal. The selectors wanted someone who was quicker through the air," said Sharma. "We saw Rahul Chahar recently, the speed at which he is delivering was impressive."

The chief selector, a former India cricketer himself, also said that Kohli is unlikely to play as opener.

The selectors have earmarked Rohit, K.L. Rahul and Ishan Kishan for that slot.

"We have three openers who can fit into the middle-order any time," said Sharma. "Kishan is giving us option for opening and middle-order.

"If the need of the hour is that Kohli should open, then they can go with it. As of now, there are three openers.

"If Virat plays in the middle, the others play around him. In T20 cricket, Virat has a brilliant record in the middle-order."

The World Cup will be held from Oct 17 to Nov 14. India open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Oct 24. India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), K.L. Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy. Standbyes: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

Indo-Asian News Service

