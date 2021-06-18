Dhoni tests fitness by racing with Shetland pony

M.S. Dhoni racing with the Shetland pony at his farmhouse. PHOTO: IANS

Former India cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has got a new competitor to test his fitness ahead of the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL), which will resume on Sept 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

His wife Sakshi posted a video of him racing with a Shetland pony in their farmhouse in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain can be seen pushing the pony to run faster. But, once the white pony gathers pace, Dhoni is seen lagging behind by a few metres.

"Stronger faster! #playtime #shetlandpony #racing", Sakshi captioned the post, which garnered more than 400,000 views in 14 hours.

Reacting to the post, Dhoni's CSK teammate Suresh Raina posted a fire emoji.

Dhoni also has a black stallion in his 2.8ha farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi.

Sakshi had posted a video of the horse on Instagram in May and captioned it: "Welcome home Chetak! A true gentleman! Happily accepted in our pack!"

Dhoni also has three dogs: A belgian malinois, a white husky and a german shepherd.

Dhoni is the second Indian cricketer after CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja to keep horses as pets.

All-rounder Jadeja recently posted photos of his three horses on Twitter along with the caption: "Back to the place where I feel safe."

Indo-Asian News Service