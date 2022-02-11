Even Covid couldn't knock them out

India, who throughout dominated cricket's Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean, won the final last Saturday with a convincing four-wicket win over England in Antigua.

Their record fifth title saw some outstanding individual performances. But it was also marked by a collective tenacity shown in the face of unprecedented challenges off the field.

Covid-19 affected the Indian camp and at one stage they were reduced to just 10 fit players. But, just like their seniors did at the Gabba in Australia in January last year, they remained defiant and overcame the difficult circumstances to triumph.

"The way people worked behind the scenes was tremendous, and nobody complained," left-arm fast bowler Ravi Kumar, who took nine wickets in the knockout matches, told The Indian Express.

"Our manager contracted Covid and was in another city, but he was getting things done on the phone. Our physio became our doctor, our video analyst became the manager. Coaches were doubling their roles."

After beating South Africa by 45 runs in their opening match, India found it difficult to field 11 players for their next match against Ireland - after many in the squad tested positive.

"At one stage, there were only 10 of us fit to play against Ireland," said Ravi. "We eventually had to include a player who was injured.

"But everything was handled in a totally professional manner."

Captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed were among the five first-choice players who were unavailable for the match against Ireland on Jan 19 and the next one against Uganda. Thirty minutes before leaving for the stadium to face Ireland, allrounder Nishant Sindhu was told that he would be leading the team

Sindhu led the side brilliantly against Ireland and Uganda, but a day before the quarter-final against Bangladesh he too tested positive.

But, even as the Indian board flew in reinforcements, the players showed resilience and pluck.

Dhull braved severe Covid effects to score a match-winning century against Australia in the semi-final, days after he rescued his team against South Africa with a gritty 82.

Rasheed thought his World Cup was over after he contracted Covid and broke down while talking to his coach J. Krishna Rao. But the coach told him to be positive and reminded him of the sacrifice his parents had made - with his father Balisha switching jobs and spending most of the money he earned on his son's training.

Rasheed bounced back to score 94 in the semi-final and 50 in the final.

Others in the squad too endured tough times before emerging successful. Lanky left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal, the team's most successful bowler with 12 wickets, used to travel the 83km from Lonavla, a hill station in Maharashtra, to Mumbai every day with his father Kanhaiya to train.

Fast bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar lost his father to Covid in June 2020. He overcame the pain by bowling fast and hitting sixes.

Delhi-born opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi moved to Mumbai at age 11 to hone his skills even as his brother Krishang, now a tennis player, was diagnosed with blood cancer.

"Angkrish used to sleep with us in hospitals," his mother Malika told The Indian Express. "Those five years were the most dreadful. He would never leave his baby brother alone.

"We provided Angkrish with everything, but the process of Krishang's treatment made him mentally tough."

Angkrish amassed 278 runs in the tournament.

Wicket-keeper Dinesh Bana hit a six to win a World Cup for India, 11 years after M.S. Dhoni did that in the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai.

He generally toyed with the bowling in the tournament, a result of his father Mahabir Singh Bana, a former army soldier and now a head constable in the Haryana Police, ensuring that he got good training at the expensive Cricket Academy in Hisar.

Most of the Indian players overcame their personal challenges and relied on their teammates for support. As Dhull said at a press conference: "The Covid outbreak in the camp only made us more determined to win the cup."

Indo-Asian News Service

