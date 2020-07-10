Ex-Sri Lanka Sports Minister insists 2011 World Cup final was fixed

Former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has provided the International Cricket Council (ICC) with more evidence on his claim that the 2011 World Cup final was fixed.

India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to claim the trophy in Mumbai.

Aluthgamage said he gave ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit chairman Alex Marshall further information when the ICC contacted him via e-mail.

"I have provided more information to him in this regard and I will continue to do so," Aluthgamage said.

"The International Cricket Council will investigate this. Please do not politicise this.

"The ones who are connected to fixing the 2011 cricket World Cup are now spending huge amounts of money to cover this. I request the Ministry of Sports and the Sri Lanka Cricket Council to support the ICC investigation."

The Sri Lankan Sports Ministry's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) earlier said that it had ended its probe into Aluthgamage's allegations as there is a lack of clear evidence.

The SIU recorded statements from the 2011 Sri Lankan team captain Kumar Sangakkara, vice-captain Mahela Jayawardena, opener Upul Tharanga and chief selector Aravinda De Silva.

The ICC too said that it has not been presented with any evidence that supports Aluthgamage's claims.

"We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the World Cup final 2011," it said.

The Sri Lankan Police too has ended its probe into the allegations, saying it found no evidence to support the claims.

However, Aluthgamage said the police had failed to probe the claims properly and urged Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to intervene and pressure the ICC to reopen an investigation.

Indo-Asian News Service