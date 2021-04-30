Extra steps to ensure IPL players' safety

Sunrisers Hyderabad players Kane Wlliamson (left) and David Warner in PPE suits on a flight to New Delhi. PHOTO: IANS

INDO-ASIAN NEWS SERVICE

Despite the withdrawal of four players from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) over the past few days due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the franchises say that there are no major problems concerning the mental health of the players.

The sudden departure of three Australian cricketers - Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals), Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson (both Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Indian spinner R. Ashwin (Delhi Capitals) - led to talk that the players were feeling the heat of staying in a bio-bubble amid the massive daily rise of Covid-19 cases in India.

English player Liam Livingstone (Royals) had left India earlier citing "bubble fatigue".

"If you see, the players who left, they have cited personal reasons," said the owner of a franchise. "By now, it is evident that the three Australian players left due to fears that they will be locked out since Australia may restrict flights from India.

"It is not related to any mental health issue.

"Same with Ashwin. It appears that someone in his family is fighting Covid."

He added that ensuring the safety of the players is the priority of all eight franchises.

"Covid is being discussed every day at team meetings and we are aware of the threat," he said. "We are trying to engage the players in activities away from the field like having parties and celebrating birthdays."

Most franchises have openly discussed the Covid-19 issue in India with the players.

"This is exactly why the four managed to leave the tournament quickly and without delay," said a management member of a franchise.

"Our franchise is very open. If any player has a problem, we have told them that he can reach out to us."

Tye, for example, mentioned that he wanted to return home and the Royals arranged his flight tickets without delay.

It was the same case with Zampa and Richardson who left as Bangalore were quick to accept their reasoning.

"There is no point in keeping players who are not in the best mental state to perform," said the official.

Besides, only Ashwin, among the four, had played matches. The Australians were fringe players.

"The franchises haven't lost much with the four players' departure," said a team manager. "Going forward, we will need replacements, as some of the players are tired from the constant cricket they have been playing."

The franchises are also going the extra mile to ensure the safety and mental health of the players.

The Royals, for example, have engaged experts to deal with mental health issues.

"Bubble fatigue is hurting players and officials. Everyone is human," said a team official. "But it is being handled well and differently by different teams."

Teams such as Mumbai Indians (MI) are able to splurge a lot more than the others on players' welfare and that is seen as a reason for their overseas players deciding to stay back and play in the IPL.

On Sunday, MI's Australian pace bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile said he will stay on in India till the IPL ends on May 30.

If Australia stops all flights from India, he will return home after spending the quarantine period in the United Arab Emirates, he told cricket.com.au.

The issue facing players like Coulter-Nile is the fear of getting locked out of the country and not much else.

Most franchises are trying their best to keep players fresh with team-building exercises.

"We already knew that bio-bubble saturation would happen as the players are playing back-to-back games," said a team official. "We do a lot of team-building exercises."

The teams are also following the Covid-19 protocols strictly.

"There is utmost care. When we travel between venues, although it is a bare minimum this time around, we ensure that we put on double masks, visors and PPE (personal protective equipment) kits," said an official.

Clearly, the franchises are trusting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to complete this year's IPL without a hitch.

"We have not received any complaint from the players," said an official.

"The BCCI is taking steps to ensure that everything goes off smoothly. The boys are happy travelling."

But how much the second leg of the matches, which started on Monday, will unnerve the players remains to be seen. Both venues - Delhi and Ahmedabad - have been badly affected by the pandemic.

A photo of Sunrisers Hyderabad stars Kane Williamson and David Warner travelling in full PPE kit to Delhi was tweeted by cricket.com.au on Tuesday.

The players' reactions though were hardly visible as they were covered from head to toe.

Indo-Asian News Service

"By now, it is evident that the three Australian players left due to fears that they will be locked out since Australia may restrict flights from India."

- Owner of an IPL franchise