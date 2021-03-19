Fast bowler Bumrah gets welcome wedding break

Jasprit Bumrah's wedding to TV sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday has come as a welcome break for the leading Indian fast bowler. The cricketer has a hectic schedule ahead that comprises the Indian Premier League (IPL) next month, tour of England in June for the World Test Championship final and a five-Test series and the Twenty20 World Cup at home later this year.

The 27-year-old, who returned to international cricket from a lower-back injury early last year, played just two Tests during the recent Test series against England. Before that in Australia, he played in only three of the four Tests. He missed the T20I series but played all the three ODIs in Australia.

Bumrah is sitting out the ongoing T20 series against England and will probably miss the three-match one-day series in Pune later this month. He is expected to join the Mumbai Indians squad towards the end of this month and will immediately enter a week-long quarantine before flying to Chennai for the IPL opener on April 9.

Bumrah took to social media on Monday to share photos from the low-key wedding ceremony in Goa which was attended by 20 relatives and guests. The photos show the couple gazing lovingly at each other and performing religious ceremonies. The were captioned: "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you."

It is not known how Bumrah met Sanjana, 28, a former Miss India finalist from Maharashtra who hosted several shows on Star Sports, including Match Point and Cheeky Singles, during the 2019 cricket World Cup.

They were never seen together in public before the wedding.

It is believed they met during India's matches or during the IPL. Sanjana also hosts the weekly show for the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders titled Knights Club.

Mykhel.com reported that some of Bumrah's Mumbai Indians teammates, especially top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav, were probably aware of the relationship.

The website said that in a tweet last September, just ahead of IPL 2020, Sanjana posted an image of herself standing in front of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The Pune-based sports presenter expressed her excitement as the T20 league was about to be staged in the UAE.

Suryakumar then asked which team she was supporting in the IPL and Sanjana came up with a witty response: "Cricket ki taraf se (I am supporting cricket)."

The conversation hinted that some of Bumrah's teammates knew what was brewing between the two.

