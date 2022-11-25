Favourites can't take it easy

Argentina's Lionel Messi hits the turf during the match with Saudi Arabia. PHOTO: AFP

SURESH NAIR

You are going to be glued to your seats for the next four weeks and probably expect a surprise winner at the desert terrains of Qatar, where England got their football World Cup campaign off to a flying start.

Whoever expected the Three Lions, who just won the cricket T20 World Cup, to hit Iran for a six. The 6-2 Group B win is a timely return to form for Gareth Southgate's side.

Will this be a start of more one-sided matches to come in the coming days? Probably not.

But it is possible - if you don't play to form on match-day, regardless of your reputation.

We are over-engrossed with British football, with the English Premier League matches hogging our screens for nearly two-thirds of a season.

And when England, semi-finalist in 2018, entered the tournament without a win in six games, we still silently cheered for them because we were familiar with their team.

World champions are not immune to group-stage exits.

Indeed, the last five World Cups saw the early exits of five champions - including four-time winners Germany in the last edition.

And now they are in danger of facing another early exit.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history when they stunned two-time winners Argentina 2-1 in a Group C opener.

A day later, Japan came from behind to beat giants Germany 2-1.

Singapore's award-winning coach Jita Singh, now in Qatar for the World Cup with his family, relishes this unpredictability. He believes it allows the underdogs to show their true colours and feels that "international football is a different kettle of fish".

He explained: "The turnover is inevitable. It turns kings of four years ago into markedly different teams when they attempt to defend their thrones. So much goes into winning a World Cup."

In my view, it's still early days yet. Even England's bright start since winning the World Cup 56 years ago shouldn't be taken for granted.

Credit must go to Southgate for trying out youngsters. This bold move may well work with 19-year-old Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) and 21-year-old Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) spearheading the challenge.

Both starred in the opener against Iran and England that had two players aged 21 or under score in a World Cup game for the first time in their history.

England scored more than three goals in their opening World Cup match for the first time since 1954, when they drew 4-4 with Belgium.

And it was only the second World Cup in which England scored six goals in a match, after they dumped Panama 6-1 in 2018.

The big question is whether Asian teams can rise to the occasion. Two teams have already shown that they can. Now it is up to the rest to display their mettle.

Interestingly, the Asian contingent is stronger than in recent editions, both in terms of number and quality. Of the six Asian teams in Qatar, Iran, Japan and South Korea rank among the top 30 in the world.

I feel Iran, Japan, South Korea and Australia (an Asian Football Confederation member) can be competitive in their groups.

Hosts Qatar (world rank 50) are in a difficult group with the Netherlands and Senegal. But they will hope to cause some upsets. Saudi Arabia (world rank 51) will look to continue their good run in Group C which has Argentina, Mexico and Poland.

No doubt, I'll be rooting for Asian teams to finally wake up and show that they can match the world's best.

Suresh Nair is a former sports journalist with The New Paper. He is also a qualified international coach and referee instructor.