First Indian in NBA banned for doping

India's top basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamara, who created history by becoming the first Indian to be picked in a National Basketball Association (NBA) draft in 2015, has been banned two years for doping.

The disciplinary panel of India's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) imposed the ban on the 25-year-old last week after he tested positive for Higenamine Beta-2-Agonist.

Higenamine was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency's Prohibited List in 2017 and is classified as a beta-2 agonist, which means it is prohibited at all times, both in and out of competition.

The panel found Bhamara guilty of not exercising due caution "in verifying the composition of the supplement he was consuming".

Though it held that the player did not "intentionally" take the banned drug, it held that he was "negligent" as he was fully aware of NADA's rules and regulations.

Bhamara's ban period will kick off retrospectively from Nov 19, 2019 - the day he voluntarily accepted the suspension imposed by NADA. It will end on Nov 18 this year.

During this period, he won't be able to represent India, feature in international leagues or appear in try-outs.

The 2.18m-tall centre from Balloke, Punjab, has represented India in major tournaments like the Asian Championships, the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2019 World Cup Qualifiers.

In 2015, he was picked in the NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks. He never quite got to play in the big league, though. Instead he spent most of his two years playing for their second team, Texas Legends, in the G-League.

But there too he wasn't a regular and averaged 7.1 minutes per game over 27 games averaging 1.5 points and 1.4 rebounds. He was then allowed to leave.

After returning to India for a year to focus on the national team, Bhamara once again created history in September 2018 by becoming the first India-born cager to play in the National Basketball League of Canada after signing a deal with St John's Edge.

Netflix made a documentary that traces Bhamara's journey from the academy in Ludhiana to his days in Florida.

It also features his father, 2.20m-tall Balbir Singh Bhamara, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Sacramento Kings' India-born owner Vivek Ranadiv and NBA's senior director of international operations Troy Justice, who spotted Bhamara.

Indo-Asian News Service