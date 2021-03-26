First Indian woman to hurl discus over 65m

Kamalpreet Kaur booked her ticket to July's Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 65.06m at the 24th Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Patiala, India, last Friday.

In the process she breached the Olympic qualification mark of 63.50m and became the first Indian female discus thrower to go past 65m.

The previous record of 64.76m was set by Krishna Poonia in 2012.

The 25-year-old also finished ahead of 2014 Asian Games gold medallist Seema Punia, 37, who could produce a throw of only 62.64m.

The clerk with the Indian Railways said she couldn't sleep for three nights before the event because of nervousness and excitement.

"It was my strategy to go all out in the first throw itself and it worked for me," she told the Indian Express. "I cannot convey in words how happy I am feeling now."

Kamalpreet added that she was able to deliver a huge throw because of the innovative training methods she employed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

"I used the double bed at home as weights," she told the Indian Express. "The flower pots became my dumbbells. I ran in the fields."

Olympic Channel reported that Kamalpreet comes from Badal village in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district.

During her school days she was not interested in studies and at the insistence of her physical education teacher she took up athletics in 2012.

"I was really bad at studies. There was a state meet and my coach took me there," Kamalpreet told the Indian Express.

"I finished fourth and everyone told me that I had a good physique to be a discus thrower.

"Then I thought, 'let's give sports a try as I am not that great at studies'. My coach was a discus thrower, so I took it up."

She began training at the Sports Authority of India centre in her village in 2014. Rigorous practice and her natural ability soon began to yield results. She became India's Under-20 national champion in 2016.

The next year, she finished sixth at the World University Games. In 2019, she was fifth at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha.

Kamalpreet, who considers Seema her idol, currently trains under Baljeet Singh. The coach believes she has the potential to breach the 68m mark in the near future. Croatia's Sandra Perkovic took the women's discus gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics with a heave of 69.21m.

Baljeet, however, is concerned about Kamalpreet's foul throws and wants to iron out her flaws ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. "She keeps her legs too straight. She needs to bend her knees a little which will give her extra grip and reduce foul throws," he told the Indian Express.

