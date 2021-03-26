Frail kid to MMA strongman

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Indian mixed martial arts fighter Roshan Mainam has been having it easy in the ONE Championship, the popular Singapore-based mixed martial arts, muay thai and kickboxing promotion, since he made his debut on Nov 8, 2019.

He has won three bouts in a row against more accomplished fighters from Cambodia, China and Indonesia.

On March 19, the Manipuri fighter submitted Indonesia's Aziz Calim via a rear-naked choke at the ONE: Fists of Fury 3 event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It was his most impressive win, which came after 2min 40sec. "My opponent has a karate background. But I was not overawed," Roshan, 24, told tabla! "He is a striker and my plan was to finish him off on the ground. It worked perfectly."

The Indian has been on a mission to prove himself as a top-notch fighter in the star-filled ONE Championship flyweight (61.2kg) category since he was selected to train at Singapore's Evolve Gym in November 2018.

He is basically a wrestler, having trained at the prestigious Guru Hanuman Akhara in Delhi and winning amateur bouts in India. He switched to MMA to get out of poverty.

Roshan now has a reported US$48,000 ($65,000)-a-year contract with ONE Championship and wants to become a world champion in MMA, which is the most popular sport in Manipur after football.

"I knew MMA would be gruelling when I came to Singapore," he told tabla! "But I'm loving it here after fighting hard to get a place at Evolve. I have to learn boxing, kicking, striking and submissive wrestling, but I'm not going to give up after coming so far."

Ritu Phogat is the highest-profile Indian fighter in the ONE Championship with her famous wrestling family's exploits highlighted in the Bollywood hit Dangal. The Singapore-based fighter, who arrived in Singapore to train almost at the same time as Roshan, has won all her four bouts.

But Roshan's story too would make a blockbuster. He grew up in a poor family, the second among four children of a chronically sick father and a mother who worked at a rice mill, in Thoubal, a small town in Manipur.

He was a sickly child himself, always small for his age growing up. "The other parents wouldn't even let their children play with me because I was wheezing all the time and they thought I had polio or something," he said. "But I would never back down from a fight. Because my father was unwell, people always tried to take advantage of our family. I would always fight for our rights."

As he grew up, Roshan wanted to be a boxer, like Mary Kom, the record six-time world champion from Manipur. But he was too small and was allowed to play only table tennis.

"I was terrible at table tennis and wanted to get out of it after a year," he said. "I got the chance when a couple of young wrestlers, who had competed at the national level, began training in my village. They were big and strong but I summoned the courage to wrestle with them."

His mother then coughed up some money for him to go to Delhi and train at the Guru Hanuman Akhara, which has produced top Indian wrestlers such as Satpal Singh and Rajiv Tomar. A 14-year-old Manipuri boy in a noted wrestling pit was a novelty then and the daily regimen was very tough. But Roshan stuck it out.

"The level of wrestling in Delhi was far higher than anything I had done before," he said. "I was obviously very different from the other boys and was picked on. And so I had to fight. There was no other way."

But there was no money in wrestling and Roshan did not want to ask his mother for the Rs2,000 ($37) he needed a month to live in Delhi. So he returned home to look for a job.

"That's when my life spiralled out of control," he said. "I was doing the wrong things, smoking and drinking and hanging out with the wrong people. I fought with everyone. One day I beat up a fellow construction worker and the people began to see me as a bad character. That's when I decided to straighten up. I decided I would turn my aggression to the MMA ring."

He returned to Delhi and joined an MMA gym. But his new journey nearly ended on the first day when he mistook the Rs500 fee for a trial class as the monthly charge, which was Rs5,000. Vishal Seigell, a coach at the gym, took pity on him and paid the fee. Vishal also agreed to train Roshan and made arrangements for him to work as a trainer at the gym.

Roshan began to win amateur competitions and found a better-paying job as a trainer in Bengaluru. But he felt his real potential as an MMA fighter was not being realised. Vishal again came to his rescue and told him about the Evolve opportunity in Singapore.

"There were nearly a thousand contenders from all over the world who were in Singapore for the tryouts," said Roshan. "But I was determined to bag one of the six spots. It was do or die for me and I knew I wouldn't quit. They would have to take me back to India on a stretcher."

In Singapore, Roshan, who stays alone in an apartment, is making the best of the chance he has been given. He is working hard to improve his conditioning, strength and technique.

"He has what it takes to be an excellent MMA fighter," said Evolve's chief coach Siyar Bahadurzada. "He has improved tremendously in his striking and ju-jitsu. He's very keen to learn and, most importantly, he has a fighter's mentality in the cage. He could be a world champion one day."

While the path ahead is steep, Roshan will give it all he has. "All my life I've struggled and learnt from it," he said. "I've always had to fight for everything. I'll do it that way and become an MMA world champion."

